Lamb Of God Announce 2026 North American Tour
Music News | Nov 18th, 2025
Lamb of God return to the road this March with the North American trek, produced by Live Nation, featuring support from Kublai Khan TX, Fit For An Autopsy, and Sanguisugabogg.
Tickets for all shows are on-sale this Friday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. local time. An artist pre-sale launches today at 12 noon eastern. Tickets and VIP packages will be available at Lamb-of-god.com/tour.
“We are beyond thrilled to announce the loudest, proudest, floor shakin’-est, earth quakin’-est, ear-splittin’-est, mosh pittin’-est, undiluted, undisputed HEAVIEST tour of the whole damn year,” Mark Morton declares. “Is this the largest collection of RIFFS ever assembled under one roof? It would seem so. Lamb of God, Kublai Khan TX, Fit For An Autopsy, and Sanguisugabogg. Do not miss this shit.”
Lamb of God tour dates:
March 17 National Harbor, MD The Theater MGM National Harbor
March 19 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
March 20 Toronto, ON GCT Theatre
March 22 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
March 24 Minneapolis, MN Armory
March 25 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
March 27 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
March 28 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center
March 30 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds
March 31 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater
April 1 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum
April 3 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
April 4 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater
April 5 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
April 7 Albuquerque, NM Revel Entertainment Center
April 10 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater
April 11 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 12 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
April 14 Nashville, TN War Memorial Auditorium
April 15 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
April 16 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater
April 18 Reading, PA Santander Arena *
April 19 Virginia Beach, VA The Dome
April 21 Buffalo, NY Buffalo RiverWorks
April 23 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount
April 25 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena *
April 26 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
*-Not a Live Nation show
2026 Festival Performances
May 14 – 17 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
July 24 – 27 Plovdiv, BG Hills of Rock
July 27 – 31 Râşnov, RO Rockstadt Extreme Fest
August 1 Wacken, DE Wacken Open Air
August 5 – 9 Lisbon, PT Vagos Open Air
August 6 – 9 Kortrijk, BE Alcatraz Open Air
August 7 Walton-on-Trent, UK Bloodstock Open Air
August 12 – 16 Dinkelsbühl, DE Summer Breeze
August 13 – 15 Sulingen, DE Reload Festival
August 14 – 16 Eindhoven, NL Dynamo Metalfest
October 30 – November 3 Miami, FL Headbangers Boat
Tickets to the band’s previously announced dates, including the 2026 edition of their annual Headbangers Boat cruise, are on-sale now via their website.