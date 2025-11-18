Lamb Of God Announce 2026 North American Tour

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Lamb of God return to the road this March with the North American trek, produced by Live Nation, featuring support from Kublai Khan TX, Fit For An Autopsy, and Sanguisugabogg.



Tickets for all shows are on-sale this Friday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. local time. An artist pre-sale launches today at 12 noon eastern. Tickets and VIP packages will be available at Lamb-of-god.com/tour.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the loudest, proudest, floor shakin’-est, earth quakin’-est, ear-splittin’-est, mosh pittin’-est, undiluted, undisputed HEAVIEST tour of the whole damn year,” Mark Morton declares. “Is this the largest collection of RIFFS ever assembled under one roof? It would seem so. Lamb of God, Kublai Khan TX, Fit For An Autopsy, and Sanguisugabogg. Do not miss this shit.”

Lamb of God tour dates:

March 17 National Harbor, MD The Theater MGM National Harbor

March 19 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

March 20 Toronto, ON GCT Theatre

March 22 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

March 24 Minneapolis, MN Armory

March 25 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

March 27 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

March 28 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center

March 30 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds

March 31 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

April 1 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

April 3 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

April 4 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater

April 5 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

April 7 Albuquerque, NM Revel Entertainment Center

April 10 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater

April 11 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 12 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

April 14 Nashville, TN War Memorial Auditorium

April 15 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

April 16 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

April 18 Reading, PA Santander Arena *

April 19 Virginia Beach, VA The Dome

April 21 Buffalo, NY Buffalo RiverWorks

April 23 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

April 25 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena *

April 26 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

*-Not a Live Nation show

2026 Festival Performances

May 14 – 17 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

July 24 – 27 Plovdiv, BG Hills of Rock

July 27 – 31 Râşnov, RO Rockstadt Extreme Fest

August 1 Wacken, DE Wacken Open Air

August 5 – 9 Lisbon, PT Vagos Open Air

August 6 – 9 Kortrijk, BE Alcatraz Open Air

August 7 Walton-on-Trent, UK Bloodstock Open Air

August 12 – 16 Dinkelsbühl, DE Summer Breeze

August 13 – 15 Sulingen, DE Reload Festival

August 14 – 16 Eindhoven, NL Dynamo Metalfest

October 30 – November 3 Miami, FL Headbangers Boat

Tickets to the band’s previously announced dates, including the 2026 edition of their annual Headbangers Boat cruise, are on-sale now via their website.