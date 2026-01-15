Lamb of God Announce New Album ‘Into Oblivion’ For March 13th

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Lamb of God will release their new album Into Oblivion on March 13 via Epic Records, marking the Richmond metal veterans’ first full length record in four years.



Produced and mixed by longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur, the album was recorded across locations tied closely to the band’s history, including Richmond, Mark Morton’s home studio, and the legendary Total Access studio in California.

The announcement arrives alongside the release of the album’s title track and an accompanying video directed by Tom Flynn and Mike Watts.

Album pre orders are available now, including limited vinyl variants and signed copies, with an initial unannounced pressing already selling out through the band’s website.

Into Oblivion tracklisting:

1. Into Oblivion

2. Parasocial Christ

3. Sepsis

4. The Killing Floor

5. El Vacío

6. St. Catherine’s Wheel

7. Blunt Force Blues

8. Bully

9. A Thousand Years

10. Devise/Destroy

Lamb of God previously announced a Spring North American tour in what promises to be the heaviest trek of 2026. Joined by Kublai Khan TX, Fit For An Autopsy, and Sanguisugabogg, the tour kicks off on March 17. Tickets and VIP packages are on-sale now via Lamb-of-god.com/tour.

Into Oblivion North American tour dates:

March 17 National Harbor, MD The Theater MGM National Harbor

March 19 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

March 20 Toronto, ON GCT Theatre

March 22 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

March 24 Minneapolis, MN Armory

March 25 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

March 27 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

March 28 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center

March 30 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds

March 31 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

April 1 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

April 3 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

April 4 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater

April 5 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

April 7 Albuquerque, NM Revel Entertainment Center

April 10 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater

April 11 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 12 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

April 14 Nashville, TN War Memorial Auditorium

April 15 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

April 16 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

April 18 Reading, PA Santander Arena

April 19 Virginia Beach, VA The Dome

April 21 Buffalo, NY Buffalo RiverWorks

April 23 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

April 25 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

April 26 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Additional 2026 tour dates:

May 9 Daytona Beach, FL Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

May 17 Dayton, OH Welcome to Rockville

May 20 San Juan, PR Coliseo de Puerto Rico

July 24 Istanbul, TR Bonus Parkorman

July 25 – 27 Plovdiv, BG Hills of Rock

July 27 – 31 Râşnov, RO Rockstadt Extreme Fest

August 1 Wacken, DE Wacken Open Air

August 3 Leipzig, DE Haus Auensee

August 5 Lisbon, PT Vagos Open Air

August 6 – 9 Kortrijk, BE Alcatraz Open Air

August 7 Walton-on-Trent, UK Bloodstock Open Air

August 11 Copenhagen, DK K.B. Hallen

August 12 – 16 Dinkelsbühl, DE Summer Breeze

August 13 – 15 Sulingen, DE Reload Festival

August 14 – 16 Eindhoven, NL Dynamo Metalfest

October 30 – November 3 Miami, FL Headbangers Boat