Lamb of God Announce New Album ‘Into Oblivion’ For March 13th
Music News | Jan 15th, 2026
Lamb of God will release their new album Into Oblivion on March 13 via Epic Records, marking the Richmond metal veterans’ first full length record in four years.
Produced and mixed by longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur, the album was recorded across locations tied closely to the band’s history, including Richmond, Mark Morton’s home studio, and the legendary Total Access studio in California.
The announcement arrives alongside the release of the album’s title track and an accompanying video directed by Tom Flynn and Mike Watts.
Album pre orders are available now, including limited vinyl variants and signed copies, with an initial unannounced pressing already selling out through the band’s website.
Into Oblivion tracklisting:
1. Into Oblivion
2. Parasocial Christ
3. Sepsis
4. The Killing Floor
5. El Vacío
6. St. Catherine’s Wheel
7. Blunt Force Blues
8. Bully
9. A Thousand Years
10. Devise/Destroy
Lamb of God previously announced a Spring North American tour in what promises to be the heaviest trek of 2026. Joined by Kublai Khan TX, Fit For An Autopsy, and Sanguisugabogg, the tour kicks off on March 17. Tickets and VIP packages are on-sale now via Lamb-of-god.com/tour.
Into Oblivion North American tour dates:
March 17 National Harbor, MD The Theater MGM National Harbor
March 19 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
March 20 Toronto, ON GCT Theatre
March 22 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
March 24 Minneapolis, MN Armory
March 25 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
March 27 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
March 28 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center
March 30 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds
March 31 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater
April 1 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum
April 3 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
April 4 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater
April 5 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
April 7 Albuquerque, NM Revel Entertainment Center
April 10 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater
April 11 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 12 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
April 14 Nashville, TN War Memorial Auditorium
April 15 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
April 16 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater
April 18 Reading, PA Santander Arena
April 19 Virginia Beach, VA The Dome
April 21 Buffalo, NY Buffalo RiverWorks
April 23 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount
April 25 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
April 26 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Additional 2026 tour dates:
May 9 Daytona Beach, FL Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
May 17 Dayton, OH Welcome to Rockville
May 20 San Juan, PR Coliseo de Puerto Rico
July 24 Istanbul, TR Bonus Parkorman
July 25 – 27 Plovdiv, BG Hills of Rock
July 27 – 31 Râşnov, RO Rockstadt Extreme Fest
August 1 Wacken, DE Wacken Open Air
August 3 Leipzig, DE Haus Auensee
August 5 Lisbon, PT Vagos Open Air
August 6 – 9 Kortrijk, BE Alcatraz Open Air
August 7 Walton-on-Trent, UK Bloodstock Open Air
August 11 Copenhagen, DK K.B. Hallen
August 12 – 16 Dinkelsbühl, DE Summer Breeze
August 13 – 15 Sulingen, DE Reload Festival
August 14 – 16 Eindhoven, NL Dynamo Metalfest
October 30 – November 3 Miami, FL Headbangers Boat