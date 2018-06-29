Larry and His Flask Announce The Remedy Tour For The Fall
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jun 29th, 2018
Larry and His Flask have been keeping a low profile over last few years and doing some touring here and there on West Coast. They will be changing that when they will be releasing a new album soon and touring on the East Coast. The Remedy Tour will be coming to Kinglands in Brooklyn on October 23rd and Stanhope House in Stanhope, NJ on October 24th.
Tour Dates:
October 13th – Boise, Idaho at @ the Nerolux
October 14th -Salt Lake City, Utah – @ the state Room
October 18th – Saint Paul, Minnesota – @ the turf club
October 19th – Chicago, Illinois – @ Beat Kitchen
October 20th – Detroit, Michigan – TBA
October 21st – Toronto, Ontario – @ the Horseshoe Tavern
October 23rd – Brooklyn, NY- @ Kinglands
October 24th – Stanhope, NJ – @ Stanhope House
October 25th – Washington DC – Hill Country Live
October 27th – Kansas City, Missouri – @ the Riot Room
October 28th – Denver, Colorado – @ streets of London