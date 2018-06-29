Larry and His Flask Announce The Remedy Tour For The Fall

Larry and His Flask have been keeping a low profile over last few years and doing some touring here and there on West Coast. They will be changing that when they will be releasing a new album soon and touring on the East Coast. The Remedy Tour will be coming to Kinglands in Brooklyn on October 23rd and Stanhope House in Stanhope, NJ on October 24th.



Tour Dates:

October 13th – Boise, Idaho at @ the Nerolux

October 14th -Salt Lake City, Utah – @ the state Room

October 18th – Saint Paul, Minnesota – @ the turf club

October 19th – Chicago, Illinois – @ Beat Kitchen

October 20th – Detroit, Michigan – TBA

October 21st – Toronto, Ontario – @ the Horseshoe Tavern

October 23rd – Brooklyn, NY- @ Kinglands

October 24th – Stanhope, NJ – @ Stanhope House

October 25th – Washington DC – Hill Country Live

October 27th – Kansas City, Missouri – @ the Riot Room

October 28th – Denver, Colorado – @ streets of London