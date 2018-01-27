Larry and His Flask Releasing New Album Via PledgeMusic

After a few years of not touring, Larry and His Flask are back and releasing a new album in the late Spring. They are doing a PledgeMusic campaign and raising money to release the new release. They hope to release the album in May 2018 and you can pre-order it now. There is a bunch of bundles you can purchase on there as well!



From PledgeMusic campaign:

We are working alongside Pledge Music to release our upcoming album and we need YOUR HELP to make our dream a reality!

Not only do you get the new album before everyone else on the planet does, but we also have it bundled with one of a kind merchandise signed by the band!

By preordering our new album with Pledge Music you will get behind the scenes access like video updates directly from the band in the recording studio, one on one communication with Larry and a tiered donation structure.

We are making the best album of our career but we can’t do it without your help! Join Pledge Music and be a part of our new album! Even if you can’t afford a monetary donation, you can still help out by sharing this video and website with your friends and family across your social network.

Thanks Everyone! We have the best fans in the world and we are so excited to make a new album for you all! By sharing this page you will help so much!

You all Rock!

-Larry And His Flask!