Lee Fields Announces Daptone Debut Album
Music News | Aug 18th, 2022
Soul legend Lee Fields will be releasing his next album on Daptone, his first with the label. Sentimental Fool will be out on October 28, Fields’ first new album in three years. Pre-orders are available now.
Produced by Daptone Records founder Bosco Mann – a.k.a. producer/musician Gabriel Roth – at his Penrose Recorders/Daptone West studio in Riverside, CA, Sentimental Fool also includes the recently released single, “Ordinary Lives,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services.
Fields – who recently wrapped a West Coast headline run – will celebrate Sentimental Fool with an eagerly awaited North American tour, getting underway October 15 at Hamden, CT’s Space Ballroom and then traveling through a very special New Year’s Eve show at Brooklyn, NY’s Brooklyn Made on December 31. For complete details and ticket information, please visit mrleefields.com/tour.
LEE FIELDS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2022
SEPTEMBER
3 – Chattanooga, TN – Rail & Hops Brewers Festival *
OCTOBER
15 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
20 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
21 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theater
28 – Seattle, WA – Showbox
29 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
30 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
NOVEMBER
1 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House
3 – Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge
4 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
5 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
11 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
12 – Rochester, NY – Photo City
13 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
18 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl
19 – Washington, DC – The Black Cat
DECEMBER
1 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern
2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theater
3 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
31 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made
* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE
Tracklist:
Forever
I Should Have Let You Be
Sentimental Fool
Two Jobs
Just Give Me Your Time
Save Your Tears For Someone New
The Door
What Did I Do
Without A Heart
Ordinary Lives
Your Face Before My Eyes
Extraordinary Man