Less Than Jake Announces Summer Circus Tour

Less Than Jake continue to put together some fun tours! They are hitting the road this Summer for a “Summer Circus 2025 tour”, and they’re bringing legendary Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, Bite Me Bambi, and Catbite! Crazy lineup!



With a coast-to-coast run kicking off June 7th in Atlanta, GA, and wrapping up August 16th in Nashville, TN, this tour will guarantee to be a wild and crazy good time! Tickets go on sale TOMORROW at Noon EST. Buy tickets here.

Tour Dates:

June 7 – Atlanta, GA

June 8 – Orlando, FL

June 10 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

June 14 – Raleigh, NC

June 15 – Philadelphia, PA

June 16 – Pittsburgh, PA

June 17 – Wantagh, NY

June 19 – Boston, MA

June 20 – Sayreville, NJ

June 21 – Buffalo, NY

June 22 – Royal Oak, MI

June 24 – Cincinnati, OH

June 25 – Chicago, IL

June 26 – Chicago, IL

June 27 – Cleveland, OH

July 25 – Phoenix, AZ

July 27 – Las Vegas, NV

July 29 – San Diego, CA

July 30 – San Diego, CA

August 1 – Riverside, CA

August 2 – San Francisco, CA

August 4 – Portland, OR

August 5 – Seattle, WA

August 7 – Boise, ID

August 8 – Salt Lake City, UT

August 10 – Denver, CO

August 11 – Austin, TX

August 12 – Houston, TX

August 13 – Dallas, TX

August 15 – St. Louis, MO

August 16 – Nashville, TN