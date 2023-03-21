Less Than Jake announces Welcome to Rockview 2023 Tour
Music News | Mar 21st, 2023
Less than Jake announced “Welcome To Rockview 2023” tour with Voodoo Glow Skulls and a bunch of other bands supporting. The ska punk band will be playing their album Hello Rockview in its entirety, which I think is one of their best albums. On July 6th, they will start out in Nashville, TN at Brooklyn Bowl (so dumb with the name) and end things on the first leg in Orlando at the House of Blues on July 22nd. Then they will continue the tour in August and into September to other parts of the country with the Toasters, Venomous Pinks and other bands.
The Toasters, Venomous Pinks, The Pink Spiders, Spring Heeled Jack, Devon Kay and the Solutions and others will be playing on select dates.
Tour Dates:
July 6th Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl
July 7th Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom
July 8th Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall
July 9th Detroit, MI St. Andrew’s Hall
July 11th Cleveland, OH House of Blues
July 12th Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Small’s
July 13th Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom
July 14th Philadelphia, PA T.L.A.
July 15th New York, NY Irving Plaza
July 16th Asbury Park, NJ House of Independents
July 18th Baltimore, MD Ram’s Head Live
July 19th Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27
July 20th Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle
July 21st Atlanta, GA Masquerade
July 22nd Orlando, FL House of Blues
Then they will go on tour some more:
AUG 11 Saint Louis, MO Delmar Hall
AUG 12 Milwaukee, WI The Rave / Eagles Club
AUG 13 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater
AUG 15 Lincoln, NE, Bourbon Theatre
AUG 16 Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theatre
AUG 18 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall
AUG 19 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot
AUG 21 Seattle, WA The Showbox
AUG 22 Portland, OR Revolution Hall
AUG 24 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
AUG 25 Los Angeles, CA Echoplex
AUG 26 Santa Ana, CA Observatory
AUG 27 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre
AUG 29 Dallas, TX Granada Theater
AUG 30 Austin, TX Mohawk Austin
For more info, visit www.lessthanjake.com/shows