Less Than Jake announces Welcome to Rockview 2023 Tour

Less than Jake announced “Welcome To Rockview 2023” tour with Voodoo Glow Skulls and a bunch of other bands supporting. The ska punk band will be playing their album Hello Rockview in its entirety, which I think is one of their best albums. On July 6th, they will start out in Nashville, TN at Brooklyn Bowl (so dumb with the name) and end things on the first leg in Orlando at the House of Blues on July 22nd. Then they will continue the tour in August and into September to other parts of the country with the Toasters, Venomous Pinks and other bands.



The Toasters, Venomous Pinks, The Pink Spiders, Spring Heeled Jack, Devon Kay and the Solutions and others will be playing on select dates.

Tour Dates:

July 6th Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

July 7th Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

July 8th Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall

July 9th Detroit, MI St. Andrew’s Hall

July 11th Cleveland, OH House of Blues

July 12th Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Small’s

July 13th Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

July 14th Philadelphia, PA T.L.A.

July 15th New York, NY Irving Plaza

July 16th Asbury Park, NJ House of Independents

July 18th Baltimore, MD Ram’s Head Live

July 19th Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27

July 20th Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

July 21st Atlanta, GA Masquerade

July 22nd Orlando, FL House of Blues

Then they will go on tour some more:

AUG 11 Saint Louis, MO Delmar Hall

AUG 12 Milwaukee, WI The Rave / Eagles Club

AUG 13 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

AUG 15 Lincoln, NE, Bourbon Theatre

AUG 16 Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theatre

AUG 18 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall

AUG 19 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

AUG 21 Seattle, WA The Showbox

AUG 22 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

AUG 24 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

AUG 25 Los Angeles, CA Echoplex

AUG 26 Santa Ana, CA Observatory

AUG 27 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre

AUG 29 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

AUG 30 Austin, TX Mohawk Austin

For more info, visit www.lessthanjake.com/shows