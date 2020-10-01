Less Than Jake Releasing New Album “Silver Linings” on December 11th

Less Than Jake have been teasing fans with new music, either on Lost At Home Sessions on Bandcamp or on the recent awesome Ska Against Racism compilation. Today, they have announced that their new album that they have been working on will be called Silver Linings and will be out on Pure Noise Records on December 11th 2020. At least the crappy year that is 2020 will end on a good note.



You can currently pre-order merch and album bundles for Silver Linings here.

LTJ also premiered a new single “Lie To Me” and video today as well. New song sounds great! You can watch the video below: