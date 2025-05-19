Levellers Announce Remixed 30th Anniversary version of ‘Zeitgeist’

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Levellers’ classic album Zeitgeist is turning 30 and the band has some plans for it! Set for release on November 7th via Warner Music, the Zeitgeist 30th Anniversary Collection will be available on 2LP and 3CD formats. It is available to pre-order now, and fans who pre-order will get exclusive access to the tour pre-sale on May 21st.



In the 30th year of Zeitgeist, the album has been gloriously remixed by Al Scott, the original producer who first sat down with Levellers at their self-sufficient Metway studio in Brighton to make the album, an iconic establishment which is still running to this day.

Featuring some of the band’s biggest hits in ‘Hope St’ and ‘Fantasy’, along with fan favourites ‘The Fear’, ‘Exodus’ and ‘Men-An-Tol’, the 2LP set includes a second remixed disc containing the single mix of ‘Just The One’ (with Joe Strummer on piano) along with B sides and rarities from the Zeitgeist sessions. The deluxe 3CD set includes an extra ‘Outtakes’ album.

ZEITGEIST 30TH ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION TRACK LISTING

LP & CD 1: Zeitgeist 2025 Remix

1. Hope St.​

2. The Fear​

3. Exodus​

4. Maid Of The River​

5. Saturday To Sunday​

6. 4am​

7. Forgotten Ground​

8. Fantasy​

9. P.C. Keen​

10. Just The One​

11. Haven’t Made It​

12. Leave This Town​

13. Men-an-Tol

LP & CD2: Zeitgeist Bonus Tracks 2025 Remix

1. Just The One feat Joe Strummer (Single Version)

2. Drinking For England

3. Alive

4. Searchlights

5. Hope St (Acoustic Version)

6. Miles Away

7. A Promise

8. Sara’s Beach

9. Your ’Ouse

CD 3: Demos & Outtakes

1. Interview 1

2. Alive (Metway Demo 1995)

3. The Fear (Metway Demo 1995)

4. Interview 2

5. Hobo

6. Social Insecurity / Is This Art?

7. Interview 3

8. Maid Of The River (Metway Demo 1995)

9. Basement 23 Maddy Mix

10. Interview 4

11. Saturday Sunday (Metway Demo 1995)

12. Exodus (Metway Demo 1995)

13. Interview​5

14. Know You (Metway Demo 1995)

15. Leave This Town (Metway Demo 1995)

16. Interview 6

17. Hope St (Metway Demo 1995)

18. P.C. Keen (Metway Demo 1995)

19. Men-An-Tol (Metway Demo 1995)

20. Interview 7

21. Zippo Man

22. Fantasy (Metway Demo 1995)

Continuing the celebrations Levellers will hit the road across the UK in November on the Zeitgeist 30th Anniversary tour. Pre-sale starts at 10am Wednesday 21st May and general sale commences at 10am Friday 23rd May. Ticket will be available to purchase via https://www.levellers.co.uk/

NOVEMBER 2025 UK TOUR DATES

Wed 12 – Southampton, Guildhall

Thu 13 – Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill

Fri 14 – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Sat 15 – Derby, Vaillant Live

Sun 16 – Manchester, Academy