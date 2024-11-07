Levellers release live Collective version of ‘Wheels’

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Levellers have released a live Collective version of their song “Wheels,” to hold us over before they release their Levellers Collective / Live DVD/CD on March 7th via On The Fiddle Recordings.



Recorded in 2023 at London’s iconic Hackney Empire, the film captures the spirit of the Levellers as never seen before. 25 cameras were positioned onstage and around the venue for the recording and sees all the musicians captured in intimate detail as they weave a magical musical landscape for the songs.

Levellers lead singer Mark Chadwick says, “Previously when we’ve done acoustic shows it’s just been us, with our own unique timings, but working with other musicians in particular, it’s like ‘OK, you can’t mess up’. So we don’t, we really concentrate.”

“As a band, we’re particularly pleased to make an acoustic show which is totally different to our electric show,” adds Jeremy Cunningham, Levellers’ bass-player. “It allows us to flex our musical muscles with stuff that’s really hard to play but really rewarding at the same time. The ying to our electric yang!”

The tracklisting for Levellers Collective / Live is:

1. Carry Me

2. The Game

3. The Lowlands Of Holland

4. Liberty Song

5. Battle Of The Beanfield

6. Wheels

7. Drug Bust McGee

8. Together All The Way

9. Sitting In The Social

10. Man O’ War

11. Julie

12. Ghosts In The Water

13. Born That Way

14. Haven’t Made It

15. England My Home

16. The Cholera Well

17. The Boatman

18. The Road

19. Far From Home

20. Hope Street

21. Down By The River ‘O

22. Just The One