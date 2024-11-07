Levellers release live Collective version of ‘Wheels’
Music News | Nov 7th, 2024
Levellers have released a live Collective version of their song “Wheels,” to hold us over before they release their Levellers Collective / Live DVD/CD on March 7th via On The Fiddle Recordings.
Recorded in 2023 at London’s iconic Hackney Empire, the film captures the spirit of the Levellers as never seen before. 25 cameras were positioned onstage and around the venue for the recording and sees all the musicians captured in intimate detail as they weave a magical musical landscape for the songs.
You can listen here.
Levellers lead singer Mark Chadwick says, “Previously when we’ve done acoustic shows it’s just been us, with our own unique timings, but working with other musicians in particular, it’s like ‘OK, you can’t mess up’. So we don’t, we really concentrate.”
“As a band, we’re particularly pleased to make an acoustic show which is totally different to our electric show,” adds Jeremy Cunningham, Levellers’ bass-player. “It allows us to flex our musical muscles with stuff that’s really hard to play but really rewarding at the same time. The ying to our electric yang!”
The tracklisting for Levellers Collective / Live is:
1. Carry Me
2. The Game
3. The Lowlands Of Holland
4. Liberty Song
5. Battle Of The Beanfield
6. Wheels
7. Drug Bust McGee
8. Together All The Way
9. Sitting In The Social
10. Man O’ War
11. Julie
12. Ghosts In The Water
13. Born That Way
14. Haven’t Made It
15. England My Home
16. The Cholera Well
17. The Boatman
18. The Road
19. Far From Home
20. Hope Street
21. Down By The River ‘O
22. Just The One