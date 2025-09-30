Levellers Release Long-Lost Single “Alive” & Announce Zeitgeist 30th Anniversary Reissue

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

The Levellers have dropped a brand new single, “Alive,” a long-hidden track originally recorded during sessions for their 1995 No.1 album Zeitgeist. Although it has been floating around on other releases and collections out there but it has been remastered. With chiming guitars and eastern-inspired riffs reminiscent of Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir,” the song was shelved in favor of “Just The One” but has now been revived with a fresh edit. The accompanying video features footage from the band’s early days recording at their Metway studio and touring Prague.



To mark Zeitgeist’s 30th anniversary, the band will release a fully remixed edition on November 7th, produced by Al Scott, who worked on the original sessions. The reissue includes Atmos mixes, bonus tracks, B-sides, rarities, and a deluxe 3CD set packed with demos and outtakes.

Levellers will also celebrate the milestone with a UK tour in November 2025, including stops in Southampton, London, Manchester, and more. Tickets go on general sale May 23rd via levellers.co.uk.

Jon Sevink added:

“’Zeitgeist’ was written in 1995 in an empty industrial building in Brighton, the band’s new home. Paid for, amazingly with an album advance from indie label China records and recorded largely using second-hand equipment including an old analogue tape machine there was pressure to succeed. With ‘Levelling The Land’ producer Al Scott back at the helm, the feel might have been DIY but we, as a band, had a point to prove and confidence was high. So here we are, 30 years later talking about the reissue of our number 1 album. The analogue tape days may be over but the memories are still there in the digital recordings and a subtly different appreciation of the material with the passing of time. Working with Al Scott on the mixes has been a real joy. He understands that once released, the music becomes part of the consciousness of music fans and any dealings with the past need to be treated carefully and with respect. The aim is not to reinvent but enhance and having been involved with the 1995 production he has brought a clarity to the new versions without losing the feel of the originals. The ATMOS mixes sound like the songs when we were playing them live in our own Metway Studio in Brighton, the closest you’ll get to being in the band. The space between the instruments and voices gives an amazing experience that you don’t get in stereo.

ZEITGEIST 30TH ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION TRACK LISTING

LP & CD 1: Zeitgeist 2025 Remix

1. Hope St.​

2. The Fear​

3. Exodus​

4. Maid Of The River​

5. Saturday To Sunday​

6. 4am​

7. Forgotten Ground​

8. Fantasy​

9. P.C. Keen​

10. Just The One​

11. Haven’t Made It​

12. Leave This Town​

13. Men-an-Tol

LP & CD2: Zeitgeist Bonus Tracks 2025 Remix

1. Just The One feat Joe Strummer (Single Version)

2. Drinking For England

3. Alive

4. Searchlights

5. Hope St (Acoustic Version)

6. Miles Away

7. A Promise

8. Sara’s Beach

9. Your ’Ouse

CD 3: Demos & Outtakes

1. Interview 1

2. Alive (Metway Demo 1995)

3. The Fear (Metway Demo 1995)

4. Interview 2

5. Hobo

6. Social Insecurity / Is This Art?

7. Interview 3

8. Maid Of The River (Metway Demo 1995)

9. Basement 23 Maddy Mix

10. Interview 4

11. Saturday Sunday (Metway Demo 1995)

12. Exodus (Metway Demo 1995)

13. Interview​5

14. Know You (Metway Demo 1995)

15. Leave This Town (Metway Demo 1995)

16. Interview 6

17. Hope St (Metway Demo 1995)

18. P.C. Keen (Metway Demo 1995)

19. Men-An-Tol (Metway Demo 1995)

20. Interview 7

21. Zippo Man

22. Fantasy (Metway Demo 1995)

NOVEMBER 2025 UK TOUR DATES

Wed 12 – Southampton, Guildhall

Thu 13 – Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill

Fri 14 – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Sat 15 – Derby, Vaillant Live

Sun 16 – Manchester, Academy