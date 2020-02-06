Levitate Music & Arts Festival Announce 2020 Lineup

Levitate Music & Arts Festival announced their 2020 lineup the other day. The 8th annual festival is happening July 10-12, 2020 in Marshfield, MA. Jack Johnson, Phil Lesh & Friends, Stick Figure, Tash Sultana, Old Crow Medicine Show, Dirty Heads, Umphrey’s McGee, Moe., Toots and the Maytals, Trevor Hall, Billy Strings, Mt. Joy, and more have been announced!



To purchase tickets and get more information on Levitate Music & Arts Festival, including 2020 sustainability efforts and ways to get involved, visit www.LevitateMusicFestival.com. 3-Day passes are $159 for General Admission and $349 for VIP. VIP packages include access to premiere shaded lounges with elevated viewing areas at all stages, accelerated entry / exit, private bars and water refill station, air conditioned restrooms with flush toilets, premium parking, and much more.

“As a surf shop launching a festival each summer, bringing Jack Johnson to headline is a very powerful opportunity to share Jack’s music and the common beliefs that Jack and the Levitate brand share– enhancing community, environmental awareness, and culture,” says festival co-founder, Dan Hassett. Nominated as “Music Festival Of The Year” by Pollstar Magazine in 2017, Levitate Festival began as a 10 year anniversary celebration for locally beloved surf and skate shop, Levitate.The event’s authentic roots, unique lineups, and exceptional food and art have led to the rapid growth of Levitate Festival into one of the most highly regarded and respected music and arts events in the country. Levitate made the leap to a three-day event by way of adding a very special Friday night in 2019. After their most successful year yet, Levitate has plans to further expand Friday into a full day affair, with 2020 having the most nationally-acclaimed performer lineup to date. For years, attendees have enjoyed the homegrown feel and convenience of the event’s beach town location, with daily shuttles offered from Boston, Providence, and South Shore campgrounds. Levitate has successfully transformed the historic Marshfield Fairgrounds into a truly unique concert venue. Fans anticipate a larger-than-life and enhanced art experience in 2020, including more curated art exhibits and vendors, additional live murals crafted by some of the region’s most talented local muralists, and an experiential and collaborative art installation designed to inspire widespread community recycling efforts and eco-awareness. Despite record crowds of up to 17,500 attendees per day in 2019 and the biggest lineup to date, there will be no increase in ticket costs or fees in 2020, setting Levitate apart from other festivals in the region and carrying forward a spirit of inclusivity and community that has been present since it’s beginning. As always the event remains family-friendly, with amenities including the Levitate Kid’s Zone, ease of entry, free sunscreen and water refill stations, and space to lay out on picnic blankets.

LEVITATE MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL

FRIDAY, JULY 10 – SUNDAY, JULY 12, 2020

MARSHFIELD FAIRGROUNDS, 140 MAIN STREET, MARSHFIELD, MA 02050

TICKETS: $159 Early Bird 3-Day GA. $349 Early Bird 3-Day VIP. $30 Kids (Ages 4-12). Toddlers Free. $60 Guaranteed 3-Day Onsite Parking.

Festival Lineup:

Jack Johnson

Phil Lesh & Friends

Stick Figure

Tash Sultana

Old Crow Medicine Show

Dirty Heads

Umphrey’s McGee

Moe.

Toots & The Maytals

Trevor Hall

Billy Strings

Mt. Joy

Nahko and Medicine for the People

Goose

Protoje

Jade Bird

Durand Jones & The Indications

Too Many Zooz

The Elovaters

Fruition

Busty and the Bass

Mike Love

Sun Parade

The New Motif

Sundog Organ Trio

Aubrey Haddard

Gentle Temper

A Very Special Mihali & Frends Community Jam ft. Jackson Wetherbee, Hitch, & James Calandrella