Listen To Ben Basile’s Excellent New Ska Jazz Album “Benergy”

Ben Basile, bassist of Big D and the Kids Table and fellow Hudson Valley native and twin, has branched out into some ska jazz that would make Victor Rice and Rocksteady Freddie proud. His new album Benergy is out May 2nd via Sleep Walk Sounds. How about a first listen right here at ReadJunk.com?



Ben talked about the track “Cacao Knibb:”

“Cacao Knibb” has been in development for a long time and took years to find its final form which appears on the album. The title is a play on words with two of my favorite things: Ska music and Dark Chocolate. Cacao Nib being a piece of a dried cacao bean and Lloyd Knibb was the original drummer with The Skatalites who pretty much created the whole style! I always love when ska is blended with latin rhythms, so that was also a part of the inspiration for this piece. “Cacao Knibb” feature’s the album’s co-producer Jon Degen on saxophone, as well as a piano solo by my longtime friend Sean Morrison.”

‘Benergy’, the album’s title, originated from a lighthearted moment with one of Basile’s bass students. “When I play ska punk, like with Big D and The Kids Table, it’s all about playing on top, playing with momentum and energy. Pushing the music the entire time,” Basile explains. His student’s response? “Benergy?”

Here’s your exclusive first listen of the album!

<a href="https://sleepwalksounds.bandcamp.com/album/benergy">Benergy by Ben Basile</a>

I love the track “Mountain Road” that sounds like something Jackie Mitto, or more recently Roger Rivas of Aggrolites would do. Ska jazz wasn’t always something I was used to but now that I’ve explored some piano jazz and gypsy jazz myself, I can definitely appreciate the sound more. “Hot Drop” is a great trad ska song that should get the dance floor moving. If it’s upbeat ska or slower ska jazz, rudies should definitely appreciate the work that Ben and his band have put together!