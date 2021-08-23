Live Stream Supernova International Ska Festival On September 17th-19th!

Supernova International Ska Festival is happening with an excellent lineup, with precautions (details below) in place and it’s also sold out as well. The festival launched a successful Kickstarter campaign to stream the entire thing, which it has 10 more days to go! There will be 30 hours of ska over 3 days blasted right to your living rooms, bedrooms (or if you’re one of those types that has a TV in your bathroom) and 2 weeks on-demand for just $17, a 50% savings off the final price. Multi-camera HD audio and video, what more can you ask for!? After the Kickstarter is done, the price goes up so act now!



The Supernova International Ska Festival is proud to announce that for 2021, we will have Hepcat, The Skatalites, The Slackers, Buck-O-Nine, The Pietasters, Mustard Plug, The Toasters, Bim Skala Bim, Chris Murray, Hub City Stompers, Mephiskapheles, Adam Flymo Birch & The Vershons, Eastern Standard Time, El Salvador’s ADHESIVO, The Big Takeover, Matamoska, Sammy Kay and the Fast Four, The Scotch Bonnets, Stop The Presses, J. Navarro & the Traitors, The Loving Paupers, Catbite, Thirteen Towers, BowCat and Some Ska Band! Coolie Ranx will serve as the emcee for the weekend. Roger Rivas, Eric Abbey and Pocket Sounds , and JonQuan will DJ for the weekend.

The festival will take place at the The Oozlefinch Craft Brewery at historic Fort Monroe on the banks of the Chesapeake Bay. The brewery is on the water and public beaches are a block away.

**The festival is outdoors and highly dependent on the weather. There are no refunds if the festival has to be cancelled for weather.

If you’re actually going to Supernova, like most venues and festivals happening there are some precautions because we’re still in a pandemic. The festival has stated: “In response to the growing threat of the Delta variant, and in addition to the measures we already have in place, proof of full vaccination for COVID-19 or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of first entry will now be required for all attendees. We will have medical staff at the entrance checking both.”

So if you’re not going and want to watch a buttload of ska, get the live stream at Kickstarter before the price goes up!