Long Beach Dub Allstars Release New Single “Youth” & Announce New Tour Dates

Long Beach Dub Allstars are releasing their new self-titled album on April 17th via Regime Music Group, with Cameron Webb (NOFX, Mad Caddies) producing. The album is currently available for pre-order via iTunes and the band is offering instant downloads of the tracks “Tell Me” and “Youth” to fans who purchase the digital edition of the album. The album will also be released in limited edition red and yellow vinyl along with a t-shirt and CD copies online at https://fanlink.to/lbda_preorder. In July, the band will be playing Beach Haven, NJ, Asbury Park, NJ and Brooklyn. More dates below.



Vocalist Opie Ortiz commented about the album and single:

“We’re excited to launch this self-titled album April 17th, as that date has special significance for me because it’s my dad’s birthday. With the pre-order for the album, we decided to release the song ‘Youth’, which is a song that was inspired by gun violence today with our youth. The song was built on a progression written by Jack and then the hook was something that my brother Philieano spit years ago and I thought it was amazing, so it just stayed with me. Ed and Devin rallied around the hook and together we wrote a more serious song.”

The tracklisting for Long Beach Dub Allstars upcoming self-titled album:

1 – Tell Me

2 – Owens Brothers

3 – Youth

4 – Easy

5 – All Gone Crazy

6 – Higher Rank

7 – Breakfast Toast

8 – Dream

9 – Roof and Floor

10 – Make A Name

Tour Dates:

5/28 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

5/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

5/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

5/31 – Chico, CA @ Sierra Nevada Brewery

6/04 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre

6/05 – Seattle, WA @ Nectar

6/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Theatre

6/07 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

6/12 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes

6/13 – Roswell, NM @ The Liberty

6/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

6/19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

6/20 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

7/09 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

7/10 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

7/11 – Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock

7/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Sam’s Burger Joint

7/16 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

7/17 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

7/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

7/22 – Beach Haven, NJ @ Bird and Betty’s

7/23 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

7/24 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

7/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

7/26 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

7/30 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

7/31 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

8/01 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

8/02 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

8/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

8/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

8/22 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

8/23 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

8/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

8/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

8/29 – Falls Church, VA @ State Theatre

8/30 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ The Boathouse