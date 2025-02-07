Mac Sabbath Touring with Guttermouth and The Dickies
Music News | Feb 6th, 2025
Prepare for a lot of spit! The fast-food-themed metal parody band Mac Sabbath are hitting the road, bringing their deep-fried theatrical chaos to cities across the U.S.! Celebrating a decade of serving up their signature brand of Black Sabbath-inspired, anti-corporate rock, the band is making a coast-to-coast trek alongside Guttermouth, Flummox, and The Dickies on select dates.
Geezer Butler himself called The Dickies’ 1979 version of “Paranoid” the greatest interpretation of all time—Mac Sabbath has spent the last ten years channeling that same spirit. Now, they’re taking it to the stage for a can’t-miss tour.
April 18 – Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers w/ Guttermouth & Flummox
April 19 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk – w/ Guttermouth & Flummox
April 20 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger w/ Guttermouth & Flummox
April 22 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar w/ Guttermouth & Flummox
April 24 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues w/ Guttermouth & Flummox
April 25 – Birmingham, AL @ Workplay Canteen w/ Flummox
April 26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft w/Flummox
April 27 – Charlotte, NC Underground at The Fillmore w/ Flummox
April 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille w/ Flummox
May 1 – NYC, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge w/ The Dickies & Flummox
May 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl w/ The Dickies & Flummox
May 3 – New Bedford, MA @ The Vault w/ The Dickies & Flummox
May 4 – Fairfield, CT @ The Warehouse FTC w/ The Dickies & Flummox
May 6 – Buffalo, NY @ Iron Works w/ The Dickies & Flummox
May 7 – Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom w/ The Dickies & Flummox
May 8 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch
May 9 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation at The Intersection w The Dickies & Flummox
May 10 – Chicago, IL @ The WC Social Club w/ The Dickies & Flummox
+ MAC SABBATH will be headlining MY SLUTTY VALENTINE FEST
February 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
Get tickets here.