Mac Sabbath Touring with Guttermouth and The Dickies

Prepare for a lot of spit! The fast-food-themed metal parody band Mac Sabbath are hitting the road, bringing their deep-fried theatrical chaos to cities across the U.S.! Celebrating a decade of serving up their signature brand of Black Sabbath-inspired, anti-corporate rock, the band is making a coast-to-coast trek alongside Guttermouth, Flummox, and The Dickies on select dates.



Geezer Butler himself called The Dickies’ 1979 version of “Paranoid” the greatest interpretation of all time—Mac Sabbath has spent the last ten years channeling that same spirit. Now, they’re taking it to the stage for a can’t-miss tour.

April 18 – Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers w/ Guttermouth & Flummox

April 19 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk – w/ Guttermouth & Flummox

April 20 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger w/ Guttermouth & Flummox

April 22 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar w/ Guttermouth & Flummox

April 24 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues w/ Guttermouth & Flummox

April 25 – Birmingham, AL @ Workplay Canteen w/ Flummox

April 26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft w/Flummox

April 27 – Charlotte, NC Underground at The Fillmore w/ Flummox

April 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille w/ Flummox

May 1 – NYC, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge w/ The Dickies & Flummox

May 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl w/ The Dickies & Flummox

May 3 – New Bedford, MA @ The Vault w/ The Dickies & Flummox

May 4 – Fairfield, CT @ The Warehouse FTC w/ The Dickies & Flummox

May 6 – Buffalo, NY @ Iron Works w/ The Dickies & Flummox

May 7 – Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom w/ The Dickies & Flummox

May 8 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

May 9 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation at The Intersection w The Dickies & Flummox

May 10 – Chicago, IL @ The WC Social Club w/ The Dickies & Flummox

+ MAC SABBATH will be headlining MY SLUTTY VALENTINE FEST

February 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

