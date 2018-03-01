Mad Caddies Playing Gramercy Theatre on May 16th
Mad Caddies are making a return to the East Coast in May. They will be taking part in the Punk In Drublic Craft Beer and Music Fest shows (why the hell aren’t there any NY dates Fat Mike?!). Mad Caddies will play in NYC on May 16th at Gramercy Theatre and the next night, at the House of Independents in Asbury Park, NJ. The last time the band was here was in 2014. Tickets go on sale tomorrow!
Tour Dates:
05/05/18 Austin, TX Austin American-Statesman Punk In Drublic Craft Beer and Music Fest
05/06/18 Ft. Worth, TX Panther Island Pavilion Punk In Drublic Craft Beer and Music Fest
05/08/18 Toronto, ON Canada Mod Club Theatre
05/09/18 Montreal, QC Canada Corona Theatre
05/10/18 Quebec City, QC Canada Imperial Bell
05/12/18 Richmond, VT Bon Secours Redskins Training Center Punk In Drublic Craft Beer and Music Fest
05/13/18 Philadelphia, PA Festival Pier (at Penn’s Landing) Punk In Drublic Craft Beer and Music Fest
05/16/18 New York, NY The Gramercy Theatre
05/17/18 Washington, DC Black Cat
05/18/18 Asbury Park, NJ House Of Independents
05/19/18 Brockton, MA Campanelli Stadium Punk In Drublic Craft Beer and Music Fest
05/20/18 Pittsburgh, PA High Mark Stadium Punk In Drublic Craft Beer and Music Fest