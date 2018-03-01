Mad Caddies Playing Gramercy Theatre on May 16th

Mad Caddies are making a return to the East Coast in May. They will be taking part in the Punk In Drublic Craft Beer and Music Fest shows (why the hell aren’t there any NY dates Fat Mike?!). Mad Caddies will play in NYC on May 16th at Gramercy Theatre and the next night, at the House of Independents in Asbury Park, NJ. The last time the band was here was in 2014. Tickets go on sale tomorrow!



Tour Dates:

05/05/18 Austin, TX Austin American-Statesman Punk In Drublic Craft Beer and Music Fest

05/06/18 Ft. Worth, TX Panther Island Pavilion Punk In Drublic Craft Beer and Music Fest

05/08/18 Toronto, ON Canada Mod Club Theatre

05/09/18 Montreal, QC Canada Corona Theatre

05/10/18 Quebec City, QC Canada Imperial Bell

05/12/18 Richmond, VT Bon Secours Redskins Training Center Punk In Drublic Craft Beer and Music Fest

05/13/18 Philadelphia, PA Festival Pier (at Penn’s Landing) Punk In Drublic Craft Beer and Music Fest

05/16/18 New York, NY The Gramercy Theatre

05/17/18 Washington, DC Black Cat

05/18/18 Asbury Park, NJ House Of Independents

05/19/18 Brockton, MA Campanelli Stadium Punk In Drublic Craft Beer and Music Fest

05/20/18 Pittsburgh, PA High Mark Stadium Punk In Drublic Craft Beer and Music Fest