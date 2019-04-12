Mastodon Pay Homage To Late Manager Nick John “Stairway To Heaven” Cover Entitled “Stairway To Nick John”

Photo by Jimmy Hubbard

Mastodon will release a special Record Store Day 10” vinyl; limited to 1500 copies; in honor of the passing of their longtime manager Nick John on the April 13, 2019 edition of Record Store Day. With a lot of music we always see the artists but don’t think much of the team of people it took to help get their sounds out to the masses. The song features Brann tackling the vocals in a very faithful recreation of the Led Zeppelin classic. Have to admit it’s pretty cool hearing Brent take on that Jimmy Page solo. The release comes B-Sided with a live performance from the memorial service for Nick John.



All of the proceeds benefit the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. Click here for further information.

Mastodon has issued the following statement: “In early September 2018 we lost one of our closest friends and our biggest fan, our manager Nick John. He was essentially the band’s Dad. From our highest highs to our lowest lows he was always there. Every single move we made went through him first as our trust in him was marrow deep. His favorite band besides us and Gojira, was Led Zeppelin. We were asked to perform “Stairway to Heaven” at his funeral. Afterwards, finding out that someone had recorded it, we figured we should record a studio version and release it on RSD as a tribute to Nick with all the proceeds to be donated to pancreatic cancer research. We would not be the band we are today without the help of Nick John. We miss him dearly and think of him always. We love you buddy!”

If for some reason you miss out on the limited edition Record Store Day release, this will hit digital service providers in May.

For More info go to mastodonrocks.com and recordstoreday.com