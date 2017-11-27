Mat Kearney Announces “Crazytalk” Tour

Mat Kearney has announced a new tour called Crazytalk and some details about his new album. He’s already released new single “Better Than I Used To Be” but we should be expecting a new full-length soon! Mat confirmed he left his label and releasing the new album independently. No idea when that new album will be released though. I’m assuming the new album will be released in the Spring when he makes stops in New Haven, CT at Toad’s Place on March 13th and in NYC at Playstation Theater on March 15th. Full dates below.



Mat wrote about life, his new album and song, the tour in an email to fans this morning:

The Roxy, The Ryman, The Filmore, Tractor Tavern, Schubas, House of Blues, Madison Square Garden, and the Lord Horn Blower – some of the famous and not so famous venues I have had the pleasure of playing over the years. Maybe you first saw me at the very beginning when I had just a guitar and a handful of songs, or maybe you saw us on the last Just Kids Tour where we put on our best show so far (dance moves and all). I am happy to announce the CRAZYTALK Tour is coming to a city near you. Last year a good friend asked me what the dream scenario would be for my music and I said: “Crazytalk… I get out of a major label deal, put out a record on my own for the first time, and play some of the biggest and best shows of my life.” He answered back: “I like the title, CRAZYTALK. Sounds exciting.” It was intended to be a figure of speech, but the more I thought about it, the more it represented the songs I was dreaming about. Last year my wife’s dad passed away unexpectedly, and the following day, we found out we were pregnant. I woke up with the clearest vision; it was time to push the chips back on the table and go for it. Maybe you have some crazy dreams that sit dormant in the back of your mind that seem impossible or risky. Dreams that you need faith to pull off. CRAZYTALK represents my crazy dream, and I would love for you to be a part of it. I hope to see you out on the road singing at the top of your lungs. Now that I’m independent, I need all of your voices to help me see this through. Thanks for taking the time to listen. Tickets go on sale Friday, but look out for my newsletter’s presale on Wednesday morning.

Tour Dates:

Feb 19 The Knitting Factory Spokane, WA

Feb 20 Moore Theatre Seattle, WA

Feb 22 Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR

Feb 23 McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR

Feb 24 Knitting Factory Concert House Boise, ID

Feb 25 The Complex Salt Lake City, UT

Feb 27 Fox Theatre Oakland, CA

Mar 01 The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA

Mar 03 Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO

Mar 04 Slowdown Omaha, NE

Mar 06 Myth Maplewood, MN

Mar 07 Orpheum Theatre Madison Madison, WI

Mar 09 Riviera Theater Chicago, IL

Mar 10 Royal Oak Theatre Royal Oak, MI

Mar 12 House Of Blues – Boston Boston, MA

Mar 13 Toad’s Place New Haven, CT

Mar 15 Playstation Theater New York, NY

Mar 16 The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

Mar 17 The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA

Mar 19 The Ritz Raleigh, NC

Mar 20 The Fillmore Charlotte Matthews, NC

Mar 22 Iron City Birmingham, AL

Mar 23 Tabernacle Atlanta, GA

Mar 24 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

Mar 28 The Phoenix Toronto, Canada

Mar 29 House Of Blues – Cleveland Cleveland, OH

Mar 30 Bogart’s Cincinnati, OH

Mar 31 Egyptian Room at Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN

Apr 02 The Pageant Saint Louis, MO

Apr 03 Uptown Theatre Kansas City, MO

Apr 05 Stubb’s Austin, TX

Apr 06 House Of Blues – Houston Houston, TX

Apr 08 House Of Blues – Dallas Dallas, TX