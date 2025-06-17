Mayday Parade Announce US Fall Tour

Image Provided By Mayday Parade. Image used with permission for news purposes.

Mayday Parade are hitting the road this fall for the Everyone’s Talking tour with All Time Low, The Cab, Four Year Strong, and The Paradox. The tour follows the release of Sweet, the first installment of their new three part album and their first self-released collection since 2006’s Tales Told By Dead Friends.



Before the U.S. dates, Mayday heads to Australia and Asia in September for shows with Jack’s Mannequin and The Home Team. Sweet dropped 4/18 and was recorded with longtime collaborators Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount. Presale starts Tuesday 6/17 at 10AM local at maydayparade.com/tour (code: EVERY1TALKING).

U.S. Tour Dates:

6/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

7/13 – Calgary, AB @ Calgary Stampede

10/8 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

10/9 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

10/11 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

10/12 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks

10/14 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

10/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

10/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young – SOLD OUT

10/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

10/21 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

10/22 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

10/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theater

10/25 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

10/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center

10/28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

10/29 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

10/31 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

11/2 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

11/3 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/5 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

11/7 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

11/8 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/11 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co.

11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

11/14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ War Memorial Auditorium

11/15 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound

11/16 – Orlando, FL @ Vans Warped Tour

11/18 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

11/19 – Coraopolis, PA @ UPMC Events Center

11/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

11/22 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/25 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

11/26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/28 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks

11/29 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Australia/Asia Tour Dates:

9/12 – Melbourne, AUS @ Margaret Court Arena

9/13 – Sydney, AUS @ Hordern Pavilion

9/14 – Brisbane, AUS @ Fortitude Music Hall

9/17 – Adelaide, AUS @ Hindley Street Music Hall

9/19 – Perth, AUS @ Metro City

9/21 – Singapore @ Pasir Panjang Power Station (Low Tickets)

9/24 – Manila, PH @ Araneta Coliseum

More info and tickets: maydayparade.com/tour