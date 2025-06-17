Mayday Parade Announce US Fall Tour
Music News | Jun 16th, 2025
Mayday Parade are hitting the road this fall for the Everyone’s Talking tour with All Time Low, The Cab, Four Year Strong, and The Paradox. The tour follows the release of Sweet, the first installment of their new three part album and their first self-released collection since 2006’s Tales Told By Dead Friends.
Before the U.S. dates, Mayday heads to Australia and Asia in September for shows with Jack’s Mannequin and The Home Team. Sweet dropped 4/18 and was recorded with longtime collaborators Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount. Presale starts Tuesday 6/17 at 10AM local at maydayparade.com/tour (code: EVERY1TALKING).
U.S. Tour Dates:
6/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
7/13 – Calgary, AB @ Calgary Stampede
10/8 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
10/9 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/11 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
10/12 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks
10/14 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
10/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
10/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young – SOLD OUT
10/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young
10/21 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
10/22 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
10/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theater
10/25 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
10/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center
10/28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
10/29 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
10/31 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
11/2 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
11/3 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
11/5 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
11/7 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
11/8 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/11 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co.
11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
11/14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ War Memorial Auditorium
11/15 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound
11/16 – Orlando, FL @ Vans Warped Tour
11/18 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome
11/19 – Coraopolis, PA @ UPMC Events Center
11/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
11/22 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/25 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
11/26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/28 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks
11/29 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Australia/Asia Tour Dates:
9/12 – Melbourne, AUS @ Margaret Court Arena
9/13 – Sydney, AUS @ Hordern Pavilion
9/14 – Brisbane, AUS @ Fortitude Music Hall
9/17 – Adelaide, AUS @ Hindley Street Music Hall
9/19 – Perth, AUS @ Metro City
9/21 – Singapore @ Pasir Panjang Power Station (Low Tickets)
9/24 – Manila, PH @ Araneta Coliseum
More info and tickets: maydayparade.com/tour