Melbourne Ska Orchestra Drops New Single “Bom Bom Bom,” Announces Album and Tour

Melbourne Ska Orchestra has released their new single, “Bom Bom Bom.” This track is off their forthcoming album, “The Ballad Of Monte Loco,” slated for release on June 27th. In conjunction with the album announcement, the band has revealed an extensive global tour, with dates scheduled across Australia, Japan, and Canada from July to October 2025.



The new record is packed with 13 genre-hopping tracks blending horns, dub grooves, Western drama, and revolutionary vibes. Produced by frontman Nicky Bomba and the MSO crew, the album serves as both a protest and a party—featuring sounds straight from the wild west, desert whips, church bells, and even saloon-style honky tonk.

To celebrate, the 20+ member collective will hit the road for The Ballad Of Monte Loco Tour across Australia, Japan, and Canada from July through October 2025. Don’t miss what Bomba calls “a full-blown brass opera with boots, sweat, and soul.”

Bom Bom Bom is streaming now. The Ballad Of Monte Loco lands June 27th. Check out where they are playing here.