Men At Work Announce 2026 U.S. Headlining Tour

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Grammy Award winning rock band Men At Work, led by original member Colin Hay, have announced a summer 2026 U.S. headlining tour with special guests Toad the Wet Sprocket and Japanese pop punk pioneers Shonen Knife. The tour will even stop by me at the Delaware State Fair in Harrington, DE on August 1st. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 23, 2026, with additional dates to be announced.



The tour follows spring dates in Mexico and Brazil and kicks off in the U.S. with a performance at BottleRock Festival in Napa on May 22. Formed in Melbourne in 1979, Men At Work rose to global success with hits like “Down Under,” “Who Can It Be Now?,” and “Overkill,” becoming a Grammy winning, multi platinum act.

Men At Work have toured regularly since 2018 with a diverse international lineup alongside Hay. The band continues to draw audiences of all ages, while Hay’s Man @ Work retrospective series revisits the group’s catalog, most recently with Volume 2 released in 2025.

MEN AT WORK 2026 U.S. TOUR DATES

All dates with Toad the Wet Sprocket, Shonen Knife to open unless noted.

MAY 22 / NAPA, CA @ BottleRock Festival^

JUL 16 / POMPANO BEACH, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

JUL 17 / ST. AUGUSTINE, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

JUL 18 / CLEARWATER, FL @ The BayCare Sound

JUL 21 / ATLANTA, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

JUL 22 / SOUTHAVEN, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

JUL 23 / NASHVILLE, TN @ The Pinnacle

JUL 24 / DETROIT, MI @ Masonic Temple

JUL 26 / COHASSET, MA @ The Music Circus

JUL 28 / DURHAM, NH @ The Whittemore Center

JUL 29 / BANGOR, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

JUL 31 / ATLANTIC CITY, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino Event Center*

AUG 1 / HARRINGTON, DE @ Delaware State Fair

AUG 6 / BLOOMINGTON, IL @ Grossinger Motors Arena

AUG 7 / NEW LENOX, IL @ Performing Arts Pavilion @ The Commons

AUG 8 / COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA @ Stir Cove At Harrah’s Casino

AUG 10 / SALINA, KS @ Stiefel Theatre

AUG 14 / CARNATION, WA @ Remlinger Farms

AUG 18 / RENO, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino

AUG 20 / LOS ANGELES, CA @ The United Theater on Broadway

^ Men at Work only

*Men at Work + Toad the Wet Sprocket only