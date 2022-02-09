Mephiskapheles Announces Evil In The Air Tour

Mephiskapheles have announced Evil’s in the Air Tour for the Spring. The tour will feature brand new songs, the classics, and some rare tunes as well. The tour will start in Albany at Empire Live with Girth Control and Totally Gnarly. It will finish up in DC at the Pieshop with The Scotch Bonnets on May 7th.



Tour Dates:

4/01-Albany, NY Empire Live w/ Girth Control, Totally Gnarly

4/02-Hamden, CT The Cellar on Treadwell w/ The Slicktones The Simulators, The Agonizers

4/22-Brooklyn, NY The Brooklyn Monarch w/ Mustard Plug, Catbite

4/23-Bensalem, PA Broken Goblet Brewing w/ Pietasters, Mustard Plug, Spring Heeled Jack, Catbite, J Navarro and the Traitors, Title Holder, The Best of the Worst

4/24-Akron, OH Musica w/ MettaGov

4/26-Lexington, KY Green Lantern Bar w/ Last of the Dodo

4/27-Nashville, TN The Cobra w/ Stuck Lucky, Slump Test

4/28-Memphis, TN The Hit One Cafe w/ Chinese Connection Dub Embassy, Stuck Lucky

4/29-Dallas, TX Three Links w/ Madaline, The Holophonics

4/30-Austin, TX Kick Butt Coffee Ska by Skawest w/ Madaline, The Holophonics, Monkey, Young Costello, Hans Gruber and the Diehards, Sgt Scag and more!

5/1-San Antonio, TX The Starlighters w/ Madaline, Young Costello

5/2-New Orleans, LA Banks Street Bar FREE SHOW!! w/ Joystick

5/3-Mobile, AL Alabama Music Box w/ Joystick

5/4-Jacksonville, FL Jack Rabbits Live

5/5-West Columbia, SC New Brookland Tavern

5/6-Charlotte, NC The Milestone Club w/ The Scotch Bonnets

5/7-Washington, DC Pieshop w/ The Scotch Bonnets