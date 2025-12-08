MerleFest Unveils Full 2026 Lineup Featuring Alison Krauss & Union Station

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

MerleFest, presented by Window World, has added Railroad Earth, The Infamous Stringdusters, Joy Oladokun, Maggie Rose, The Castellows, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, and more to its 2026 lineup. The festival will run April 23rd to 26th at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. They join previously announced artists like Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas, Old Crow Medicine Show, Charles Wesley Godwin, and Blackberry Smoke, plus newcomers The Jack Wharff Band, Blue Highway, Fireside Collective, and over twenty additions.



Old Crow Medicine Show will mark the 20th anniversary of Big Iron World with a special Friday night set where they perform that album and its predecessor O.C.M.S. in full on the Watson Stage. The Saturday Late Night Jam also returns, hosted by Old Crow and featuring guests like Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr and AJ Lee & Blue Summit, with more names still to come.

This year’s MerleFest also brings back the WCC Foundation Silent Auction, which offers online bidding and in-person viewing throughout the weekend. Proceeds benefit the SAGE First Year Experience program. Tickets for MerleFest 2026, including general admission, reserved seating, camping, and parking, are on sale now at merlefest.org.

MerleFest 2026 welcomes:

Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas

Old Crow Medicine Show

Charles Wesley Godwin

Blackberry Smoke

Molly Tuttle

Railroad Earth

The Infamous Stringdusters

Joy Oladokun

Ketch Secor

Maggie Rose

Sam Bush

The Jerry Douglas Band

The Steep Canyon Rangers

Peter Rowan & The Walls of Time Band

The Castellows

The Creekers

AJ Lee & Blue Summit

The Jack Wharff Band

Sister Sadie

Jake Shimabukuro

Lamont Landers

Hogslop String Band

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Dom Flemons & The Traveling Wildfires

Scythian

Donna the Buffalo

Jim Lauderdale

Kruger Brothers

The Waybacks

Buffalo Traffic Jam

Fireside Collective

Blue Highway

Jason Scott & The High Heat

Trey Hensley

Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Liam St. John

Melissa Carper

The Wilder Blue

Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra

The Band Loula

Broken Compass Bluegrass

Amelia Day

Andy May

B. Townes

Banknotes

Carbon Harry

Carol Rifkin

Carolina Detour

Cathy & Marcy’s Old Time Coalition

Charles Welch

Compton & Newberry

Corey Harris

Denim & Plaid

DownRiver Collective

DUG

Eleanor Ellis

Flattop

Full Steam Bluegrass Band

Gravity Check Juggling

The InterACTive Theatre of Jef

Jack Lawrence

Jeff Little Trio

Joe Smothers

Ken Crouse

The Knackered Ramblers

Laura Boosinger

Leon Timbo & The Family Band

The Local Boys

Mark Bumgarner

Mitch Greenhill & Mitch’s Kitchen

Mo-Grass

Myles Gee

Nick Wade

Pete & Joan Wernick

Presley Barker

Reid West

Roy Book Binder

Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

Shelby Means

Smitty & The Jumpstarters

T. Michael Coleman

Tony Williamson

Valley Flower

Wayne Henderson

West Texas Exiles

Wyatt Ellis

Zoe & Cloyd