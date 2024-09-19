Metallica Announces 2025 North American Tour Dates

Photo by Matt Kremkau

Metallica are back again touring a bunch and will be playing a lot of other cities in North America in 2025 including Philly, Landover Maryland and Syracuse. Pantera, Limp Bizkit, Suicidal Tendencies and Ice Nine Kills will be the support for the tour. This will also be No Repeat concerts for the majority of the tour dates.



Two-night tickets for the newly announced No Repeat Weekends and tickets for the single-night engagements will be on sale September 27 at 10am local time. Fan club pre-sales begin September 23 at 10am local time. For further information, enhanced experiences, travel packages and more, go to https://metallica.lnk.to/M72WorldTour2025

Since opening April 2023 in Amsterdam, M72 has seen Metallica play to some three million fans. Variously hailed as “an altogether life-affirming experience” (Billboard), “impossible to leave unsatisfied” (Austin Chronicle), “a stone-cold stunner of a show” (Detroit News), “the mother of all summer concerts” (Worcester Telegram Gazette) and “as tight and furious as Metallica has sounded in ages” (Los Angeles Times), M72 continues to amaze fans and critics alike. The tour will conclude its triumphant 2024 run with four nights at Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros, where Metallica will play to more than 250,000 fans over the course of two No Repeat Weekends.

The M72 World Tour’s 2025 itinerary will continue the hallowed No Repeat Weekend tradition, with each night of the two-show stands featuring entirely different setlists and support lineups. These will include the band’s first Nashville shows in five years on May 1 and 3 at Nissan Stadium, as well as Metallica’s return to Tampa after 15 years on June 6 and 8 at Raymond James Stadium. M72 has also confirmed its much anticipated Bay Area hometown play, to take place June 20 and 22 with the band’s debut performances at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

In a new twist, M72 2025 will feature several single shows bringing the tour’s full production, with its massive in-the-round stage, to venues including two college football stadiums: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York on April 19, and Metallica’s first ever visit to Blacksburg, Virginia, home of the Virginia Tech Hokies. The May 7 show at Lane Stadium will mark the culmination of 20+ years of “Enter Sandman” playing as the Hokies take the field.

In addition to playing football stadiums across the nation, the M72 World Tour’s 2025 itinerary will also include two festival headlines—the first being the opening night of the run April 12 at Sick New World at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. May 9 and 11 will then mark a festival/No Repeat Weekend combo as Metallica plays two headline sets at Sonic Temple at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Support on M72’s 2025 North American run will come from Pantera, Limp Bizkit, Suicidal Tendencies and Ice Nine Kills. See below for specifics.

Additionally, M72 2025 will see Metallica’s long-awaited return to Australia and New Zealand. Stay tuned to https://www.metallica.com/ for further announcements.

M72’s 2025 North American leg is produced by Live Nation and presented by new sponsor inKind. inKind rewards diners with special offers and credit back when they use the app to pay at 2,000+ top-rated restaurants nationwide. The company provides innovative financing to participating restaurants in a way that enables new levels of sustainability and success. Metallica fans can learn more at inkind.com.

Citi is the official card of the M72 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, September 24 at 10am local time until Thursday, September 26 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for the M72 tour in the U.S through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will begin Tuesday, September 24 at 10am local time until Thursday, September 26 at 10pm local time. For more details visit Verizon.com/Access.

* Citi and Verizon presales will not be available for Sick New World, Sonic Temple or the Toronto dates. Verizon presale will not be available for the Nashville, Blacksburg or Landover shows.

As always, a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to local charities via the band’s All Within My Hands foundation. Established in 2017 as a way to give back to communities that have supported Metallica over the years, All Within My Hands has raised over $15 million – providing $8.2 million in grants to career and technical education programs including the ground-breaking Metallica Scholars Initiative, now in its sixth year, over $3.6 million to combat food insecurity, more than $3.5 million to disaster relief efforts.

METALLICA

M72 WORLD TOUR

North America 2025

April 12 Las Vegas, NV Sick New World @ Las Vegas Festival Grounds

April 19 Syracuse, NY JMA Wireless Dome *

April 24 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre *

April 26 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre +

May 1 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium *

May 3 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium +

May 7 Blacksburg, VA Lane Stadium *

May 9 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium

May 11 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium

May 23 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field +

May 25 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field *

May 28 Landover, MD Northwest Stadium *

May 31 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium *

June 3 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

June 6 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium +

June 8 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium *

June 14 Houston, TX NRG Stadium *

June 20 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium +

June 22 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium *

June 27 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High +

June 29 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High *

* Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies support

+ Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills support