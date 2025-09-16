Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy Announce 2026 Tour Celebrating R.E.M.’s ‘Lifes Rich Pageant’

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy and Friends are hitting the road in spring 2026 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of R.E.M.’s Lifes Rich Pageant. Following their acclaimed run earlier this year honoring Fables of the Reconstruction, which even saw all four original R.E.M. members join them on stage in Athens, GA. The new tour will bring the group to major cities including Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia, and a two-night return to Athens, GA.



The trek kicks off February 11th in Denver, CO, with Shannon and Narducy joined by Jon Wurster (drums), John Stirratt (bass), Dag Juhlin (guitar), and Vijay Tellis-Nayak (keyboards). Each night, they’ll perform Lifes Rich Pageant in full alongside other R.E.M. favorites. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 19th at 10am local time.

Shannon, the award-winning actor and musician, and Narducy (Bob Mould Band, Superchunk, Sunny Day Real Estate, Split Single) have been collaborating for over a decade, covering albums by artists like Neil Young, Bob Dylan, and The Smiths at Chicago clubs. Their R.E.M. tributes began in 2023 and quickly evolved into a full touring project.

Before the tour launches, Narducy will also release his first book, Mostly The Van, on December 9th, sharing strange and funny stories from his life on the road, from getting lost in a Nazi bunker with Bob Mould to a four-word review from Kim Gordon.

Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy and Friends play

R.E.M.’s Lifes Rich Pageant and more:

Wed. Feb. 11 – Denver, CO @ Summit

Fri. Feb. 13 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

Sat. Feb. 14 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Mon. Feb. 16 – Stateline, NV @ Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Tue. Feb. 17 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

Thu. Feb. 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bellwether

Sat. Feb. 21 – Austin, TX @ Emos

Tue. Feb. 24 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

Thu. Feb. 26 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

Fri. Feb. 27 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

Sat. Feb. 28 – Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle

Mon. March 2 – Richmond, VA @ National

Tue. March 3 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Wed. March 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Fri. March 6 – Boston, MA @ Royale

Sat. March 7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Mon. March 9 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls

Tue. March 10 – Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron

Thu. March 12 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

Fri. March 13 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

Sat. March 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

Mon. March 16 – Bloomington, IN @ Bluebird