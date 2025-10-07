Mission Bayfest 2025 happening next week Oct 17th-19th 2025

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Mission Bayfest is back and bigger than ever in 2025, bringing three days of reggae, pop, and alternative music to the scenic shores of San Diego’s Mission Bay. With an expected crowd of up to 45,000 people, this year’s fest will go down as the largest music festival and concert ever held in Mission Bay.



The lineup is stacked with reggae & reggae rock bands – Slightly Stoopid, Sublime, Rebelution, 311, Pepper, The Hip Abduction, The Elovaters and Steel Pulse plus more than 30 acts.

Set at Mariner’s Point Park, Bayfest offers waterfront views, grassy lawns, and a brand-new second stage at Ventura Cove, surrounded by the bay. Expect top-tier food trucks, local eats, craft cocktails, and a marketplace of artisans and designers.

VIPs can live it up with premium stage views, lounges, and even $1.50 tacos, while the Platinum VIP package takes the luxury to another level.

Tickets:

GA: $100/day or $300 for all 3 days

VIP: $349/day or $1,000 for 3 days

Platinum VIP: $3,500/day or $10,000 for 3 days

Friday, October 17

Slightly Stoopid

311

Fortunate Youth

HIRIE

Arise Roots

Artikal Sound System

Band of Gringos

Sierra Marin

Other supporting acts

Saturday, October 18

Sublime

Steel Pulse

Chromeo (DJ Set)

Denm

Tuxedo

Dubbest

Other supporting acts

Sunday, October 19

Rebelution

Pepper

The Elovaters

Rome

The Hip Abduction

Aurorwave

Other supporting acts

Tickets and details are available now at www.bayfestsd.com