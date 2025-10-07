Mission Bayfest 2025 happening next week Oct 17th-19th 2025
Music News | Oct 7th, 2025
Mission Bayfest is back and bigger than ever in 2025, bringing three days of reggae, pop, and alternative music to the scenic shores of San Diego’s Mission Bay. With an expected crowd of up to 45,000 people, this year’s fest will go down as the largest music festival and concert ever held in Mission Bay.
The lineup is stacked with reggae & reggae rock bands – Slightly Stoopid, Sublime, Rebelution, 311, Pepper, The Hip Abduction, The Elovaters and Steel Pulse plus more than 30 acts.
Set at Mariner’s Point Park, Bayfest offers waterfront views, grassy lawns, and a brand-new second stage at Ventura Cove, surrounded by the bay. Expect top-tier food trucks, local eats, craft cocktails, and a marketplace of artisans and designers.
VIPs can live it up with premium stage views, lounges, and even $1.50 tacos, while the Platinum VIP package takes the luxury to another level.
Tickets:
GA: $100/day or $300 for all 3 days
VIP: $349/day or $1,000 for 3 days
Platinum VIP: $3,500/day or $10,000 for 3 days
Friday, October 17
Slightly Stoopid
311
Fortunate Youth
HIRIE
Arise Roots
Artikal Sound System
Band of Gringos
Sierra Marin
Other supporting acts
Saturday, October 18
Sublime
Steel Pulse
Chromeo (DJ Set)
Denm
Tuxedo
Dubbest
Other supporting acts
Sunday, October 19
Rebelution
Pepper
The Elovaters
Rome
The Hip Abduction
Aurorwave
Other supporting acts
Tickets and details are available now at www.bayfestsd.com