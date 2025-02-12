Mo Lowda & The Humble Releasing New Album on June 20th
Music News | Feb 12th, 2025
Philly-based indie rockers Mo Lowda & the Humble have announced their fifth studio album, Tailing The Ghost, set for release on June 20 and available for pre-save now. Written and recorded entirely on the road, the album captures the raw energy of their travels through scenic landscapes like Joshua Tree and Lake Travis.
Alongside the announcement, the band has dropped the lead single “Canary,” a melodic, atmospheric track paired with a vibrant animated music video.
Tailing The Ghost (LP) Tracklisting:
Fitzroy
Canary
The Painter
7.31
Sara’s Got Big Plans
Take The Bait
To Keep Sane in the Dark
25 Years
Postman
Northside Violet
Tailing the Ghost
The group also unveiled an extensive North American tour kicking off in May, with stops at Boston Calling, Green River Festival, and major cities across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14 via molowda.com.
MO LOWDA & THE HUMBLE LIVE 2025
MAY
23 – Amagansett, NY – Stephen Talkhouse
25 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Music Festival
JUNE
14 – Richmond, VA – The National %
15 – Roanoke, VA – NokeFest
20 – Greenfield, MA – Green River Festival
21 – South Kingstown, RI – Ocean Mist
25 – Nantucket, MA – The Gaslight
26 – Nantucket, MA – The Gaslight
SEPTEMBER
12 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
24 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups***
25 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi***
26 – Chicago, IL – Park West***
27 – Phelps, WI – Stone Line Valley Festival
28 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line***
OCTOBER
3 – Ft Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre***
4 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre***
6 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge***
7 – Boise, ID – The Shrine***
9 – Vancouver, CN – The Pearl***
10 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile***
11 – Bellingham, WA – Bellingham Exit Festival
12 – Portland, OR – Aladin***
17 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbos***
19 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom***
24 – San Diego, CA – Music Box***
25 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom***
30 – Ft Worth, TX – Tulip’s***
31 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage***
NOVEMBER
5 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn***
6 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East***
7 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West***
21 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage***
22 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer***
% – w/ Illiterate Light
*** – w/ French Cassettes