Mo Lowda & The Humble Releasing New Album on June 20th

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Philly-based indie rockers Mo Lowda & the Humble have announced their fifth studio album, Tailing The Ghost, set for release on June 20 and available for pre-save now. Written and recorded entirely on the road, the album captures the raw energy of their travels through scenic landscapes like Joshua Tree and Lake Travis.



Alongside the announcement, the band has dropped the lead single “Canary,” a melodic, atmospheric track paired with a vibrant animated music video.

Tailing The Ghost (LP) Tracklisting:

Fitzroy

Canary

The Painter

7.31

Sara’s Got Big Plans

Take The Bait

To Keep Sane in the Dark

25 Years

Postman

Northside Violet

Tailing the Ghost

The group also unveiled an extensive North American tour kicking off in May, with stops at Boston Calling, Green River Festival, and major cities across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14 via molowda.com.

MO LOWDA & THE HUMBLE LIVE 2025

MAY

23 – Amagansett, NY – Stephen Talkhouse

25 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Music Festival

JUNE

14 – Richmond, VA – The National %

15 – Roanoke, VA – NokeFest

20 – Greenfield, MA – Green River Festival

21 – South Kingstown, RI – Ocean Mist

25 – Nantucket, MA – The Gaslight

26 – Nantucket, MA – The Gaslight

SEPTEMBER

12 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

24 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups***

25 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi***

26 – Chicago, IL – Park West***

27 – Phelps, WI – Stone Line Valley Festival

28 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line***

OCTOBER

3 – Ft Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre***

4 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre***

6 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge***

7 – Boise, ID – The Shrine***

9 – Vancouver, CN – The Pearl***

10 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile***

11 – Bellingham, WA – Bellingham Exit Festival

12 – Portland, OR – Aladin***

17 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbos***

19 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom***

24 – San Diego, CA – Music Box***

25 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom***

30 – Ft Worth, TX – Tulip’s***

31 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage***

NOVEMBER

5 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn***

6 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East***

7 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West***

21 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage***

22 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer***

% – w/ Illiterate Light

*** – w/ French Cassettes