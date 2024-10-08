Mustard Plug and Voodoo Glow Skulls Announce West Coast Tour

Image used with permission for news purposes.

This January, Mustard Plug and Voodoo Glow Skulls will hit major West Coast cities along with Half Past Two. This marks Voodoo Glow Skulls’ first major tour since the highly anticipated return of their original lead singer, Frank Casillas.



Fans can expect to hear classics performed in their original form for the first time in years. Mustard Plug will be celebrating 33 years in the ska scene. Fresh off the success of their latest album, Where Did All My Friends Go (released on Bad Time Records), the band is tighter than ever, delivering a mix of new tracks and fan-favorite classics to audiences old and new. Half Past Two, who also debuted on Bad Time Records with their album Talk is Killing Me, will be making their first major support tour since its release. They’re excited to bring their energetic sound to new audiences along the coast. Don’t miss this unforgettable ska tour!

Jan 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar & Billiards (no VGS)

Jan 17 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

Jan 18 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amp

Jan 19 – San Diego, CA @ The Holding Co

Jan 20 – San Francisco @ Bottom of the Hill

Jan 21 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

Jan 22 – Redding, CA @ The Dip

Jan 23 – Eugene, OR @ John Henry’s

Jan 24 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Jan 25 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s