Mustard Plug Announce 2026 West Coast Tour with The Toasters and The Iron Roses

Mustard Plug are escaping the Michigan winter again and launching another West Coast tour, joined by The Toasters and The Iron Roses for a run of shows this January.



The tour kicks off January 9th in Mesa, AZ and makes stops through California, Oregon, and Washington before wrapping up in Denver, CO (obviously not the west coast but west of Michigan that’s for sure!). That Denver date will also feature Catbite instead of The Iron Roses.

Tour Dates:

Jan 9 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

Jan 10 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amp

Jan 11 – San Diego, CA @ Holding Co.

Jan 12 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

Jan 13 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

Jan 14 – Eugene, OR @ John Henry’s

Jan 15 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Jan 16 – Portland, OR @ Star Theatre

Jan 17 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre*

*Denver show with Catbite (no Iron Roses)

Tickets go on sale Friday (Denver tickets on sale Thursday, October 9th).

Get tickets and full details at mustardplug.com/tour