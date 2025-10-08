Mustard Plug Announce 2026 West Coast Tour with The Toasters and The Iron Roses
Music News | Oct 8th, 2025
Mustard Plug are escaping the Michigan winter again and launching another West Coast tour, joined by The Toasters and The Iron Roses for a run of shows this January.
The tour kicks off January 9th in Mesa, AZ and makes stops through California, Oregon, and Washington before wrapping up in Denver, CO (obviously not the west coast but west of Michigan that’s for sure!). That Denver date will also feature Catbite instead of The Iron Roses.
Tour Dates:
Jan 9 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
Jan 10 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amp
Jan 11 – San Diego, CA @ Holding Co.
Jan 12 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
Jan 13 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
Jan 14 – Eugene, OR @ John Henry’s
Jan 15 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
Jan 16 – Portland, OR @ Star Theatre
Jan 17 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre*
*Denver show with Catbite (no Iron Roses)
Tickets go on sale Friday (Denver tickets on sale Thursday, October 9th).
Get tickets and full details at mustardplug.com/tour