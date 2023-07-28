Mustard Plug Announces New Album “Where Did All My Friends Go?”

It’s been a long time since Mustard Plug released a new album! We won’t have to wait too much longer since their long-awaited next album “Where Did All My Friends Go” will be released on September 8th via Bad Time Records. Their first single “Fall Apart” is available on streaming and you can watch the music video below!



The band will be joining the ever growing and exciting roster of Bad Time Records who have carefully cultivated a community around all things ska over the last five years. Once again, Mustard Plug have teamed up with Bill Stevenson and Jason Livermore at the infamous Blasting Room to produce an album that captures everything that has made Mustard Plug a fan favorite over the last 30 years.

Bad Time Records have launched vinyl preorders for Where Did All My Friends Go? that you can find here.

Tour Dates:

September 7th @ Reggie’s – Chicago, IL w/ Toasters, Half Past Two

September 8th @ Magic Bag – Detroit, MI w/ Toasters, Half Past Two

September 9th @ Pyramid Scheme – Grand Rapids, MI w/ Toasters, Half Past Two

September 10th @ Grog Shop – Cleveland, OH w/ Toasters, Half Past Two

October 6th @ El Corazon – Seattle, WA w/ Big D and the Kids Table, Matomska!

October 7th @ Dante’s – Portland, OR w/ Big D and the Kids Table, Matomska!

October 8th @ John Henry’s – Eugene, OR w/ Big D and the Kids Table, Matomska!

October 9th @ Cornerstone – Berkeley, CA w/ Big D and the Kids Table, Matomska!

October 10th @ Catalyst Atrium – Santa Cruz, CA w/ Big D and the Kids Table, Matomska!

October 11th @ Goldfield Trading Post – Sacramento, CA w/ Big D and the Kids Table, Matomska!

October 12th @ Knitting Factory – Hollywood, CA w/ Big D and the Kids Table, Matomska!

October 13th @ Garden Amp – Garden Grove, CA w/ Big D and the Kids Table, Matomska!

October 14th @ Nile Theater – Mesa, AZ w/ Big D and the Kids Table, Matomska!

October 14th @ The Holding Company – San Diego, CA w/ Big D and the Kids Table, Matomska!

October 28th @ Heartwood (FEST) – Gainesville, FL

October 29th @ High Dive (FEST) – Gainesville, FL

November 9th @ X-Ray Arcade – Milwaukee, WI w/ Something to Do

November 10th @ Uptown VFW – Minneapolis, MN w/ Something to Do

November 11th @ High Noon Saloon – Madison, WI w/ Something to Do

November 12th @ Blueberry Hill (Duck Room) – St. Louis, MO w/ Something to Do

December 13th @ Rumba Cafe – Columbus, OH

December 14th @ Black Cat – Washington D.C. w/ The Slackers

December 15th @ Broken Goblet Brewing – Bensalem, PA w/ The Slackers

December 16th @ Brooklyn Bowl – Brooklyn, NY w/ The Slackers

December 17th @ The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA w/ The Slackers