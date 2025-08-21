Naked Raygun Remastered Limited Edition Color Vinyl Reissues Out October 24th

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

Touch and Go Records has announced remastered vinyl reissues of Naked Raygun’s full catalog, celebrating the Chicago punk legends who helped define the Midwest scene in the ’80s and early ’90s. Known for their big hooks, sing-along choruses, and high-energy shows, Naked Raygun became one of the most influential punk bands of their era.



The six reissues include Basement Screams (1983), Throb Throb (1985), All Rise (1985), Jettison (1988), Understand? (1989), and Raygun…Naked Raygun (1990). Each has been remastered and pressed on limited edition colored vinyl, with variants like dark teal, green swirl, plutonium, grape crush, brown & black, and orange swirl.

Preorders are available now through the Touch and Go Records store, with orders set to ship on or before October 3, 2025. Early copies of a purple variant will also be available at Riot Fest in Chicago on September 19th.