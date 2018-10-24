Netflix Announces Loudon Wainwright III Special For November 13th

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and actor Loudon Wainwright III will be having a special on Netflix on November 13th that will feature is signature music and storytelling. The special is produced by Judd Apatow and directed by Christopher Guest, who has put Loudon in a few of movies and TV shows.



“I am so thrilled that Netflix has given Loudon Wainwright the opportunity to share this wonderful show with their audience. I think Loudon Wainwright is a national treasure.” Said Executive Producer and Founder of Apatow Productions, Judd Apatow.

“Loudon Wainwright has written a brilliant show. It is funny, emotional, and filled with his incredible songs.” Said Executive Producer and Director, Christopher Guest.

Loudon Wainright III Surviving Twin is produced for Netflix by Funny Or Die and Apatow Productions. Written and performed by Loudon Wainright III and directed by Christopher Guest. Executive producers are Loudon Wainright III, Judd Apatow, Christopher Guest, Funny Or Die’s Caitlin Daley and Mike Farah and Apatow Productions’ Josh Church.