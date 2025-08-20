“No Backstage at Maxwell’s” New Documentary Seeks Fan Photos and Footage

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

Here’s one documentary I’m looking forward to see! A new feature documentary, No Backstage at Maxwell’s, is in the works and it’s diving headfirst into the history of Hoboken’s legendary Maxwell’s.



What started as an unassuming neighborhood bar grew into one of the most important indie rock venues in America, hosting everyone from R.E.M., Nirvana, Sonic Youth, and Yo La Tengo to The Replacements and Hüsker Dü. Opened by Steve Fallon (who owns Gidget’s Gadgets in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware now) and later run by Todd Abramson, Maxwell’s was that small, sweaty, no-frills spot where bands cut their teeth and entire scenes took shape.

The film is being directed by Paul Rachman (American Hardcore) and produced by Claudia Sullivan, a former music industry exec and longtime Maxwell’s regular. It will mix rare archival footage, fan-shot photos and video, plus interviews with owners, musicians, bartenders, and fans who lived through it.

Right now, the production is asking for help from the people who were actually there. If you’ve got photos, video, or memories of Maxwell’s…whether you were in a band, behind the bar, or crammed into the back of the room – they want to see it! I know I have a few photos to share from shows of the New Model Army and The Pushstars.

As Rachman puts it, “Maxwell’s wasn’t just a club—it was a community.” Sullivan adds that sharing those memories will help preserve the legacy for future generations. Fans can reach out with material or press inquiries at [email protected]

