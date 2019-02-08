NOFX’s 7″ Inch of the Month Club is Back

NOFX are back with the second installment of their legendary 7” of the Month Club. The band has been recording new songs with Bill Stevenson so a lot of stuff will end up on the 7 inches, and then some songs will we put on their new album as well. Pre-order here.



Get ready to get your mitts on brand new NOFX songs that no one else has heard before! As you may have picked up via the NOFX socials, they’ve been recording with the legend, Bill Stevenson (uh, Descendents), and have racked up a massive amount of material. While they continue to tinker away, you will be treated to a preview of what may or may not land on their new album. We’re not even sure what songs they’ll give us; but we do know the club will feature alternate/demo versions of the recordings. Each 7” will be pressed on colored vinyl and will ship two at a time to help ease shipping costs, especially for our friends overseas!

As for the art, once again, they’re relying on you, their loyal followers, to provide the cover art. So, dust off those crayons and get to work! The 12 winning artists will receive a free subscription to the club…not to mention bragging rights to their friends. The details for artwork submissions can be found here!

Now that you are all caught up, watch Fat Mike do a more entertaining, less detail-oriented job of explaining the 7″ of the Month Club below, and then order yours today!