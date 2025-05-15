North Mississippi Allstars To Release “Still Shakin'” on June 6th

Photo by Brit O’Brien. Photo provided by New West Records

North Mississippi Allstars are back and celebrating 25 years of their landmark debut Shake Hands with Shorty with a brand-new album, Still Shakin’, out June 6 via New West Records. The band is also on tour and will be hitting Lewes, Delaware on July 10th at Rocking the Docks.



The Dickinson brothers have crafted a reverent yet fresh tribute to their roots, diving deep into Mississippi classics and inviting longtime collaborators and new-generation talent along for the ride. The album features guest appearances by Robert Kimbrough, Duwayne Burnside, Grahame Lesh, and Joey Williams of the Blind Boys of Alabama, who brings gospel fire to the standout track “Don’t Let the Devil Ride,” premiered this week via Magnet Magazine. The record is both a love letter to their legacy and a bold continuation of their Modern Mississippi Music ethos.

Still Shakin’ blends sacred steel, hill country blues, and psychedelic funk into a celebratory, groove-heavy mix, recorded in both sacred home spaces and vibrant live settings. In support of the album, North Mississippi Allstars are heading out on a summer-long international tour kicking off June 3 in the Netherlands and winding through Europe and North America. Highlights include stops at Blues Peer in Belgium, Brooklyn Bowl in NYC, and a return to the North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic on June 27. The album will be available digitally, on CD, standard black vinyl, and in several limited-edition colored vinyl pressings—some autographed and exclusive to indie retailers or Heady Wax Fiends.

Still Shakin’ Tracklist:

Preachin’ Blues

Stay All Night (feat. Robert Kimbrough & Joey Williams)

My Mind is Ramblin’

Pray for Peace (feat. Joey Williams)

K.C. Jones (Part II) (feat. Jojo Hermann & Grahame Lesh)

Still Shakin’

Poor Boy (feat. Duwayne Burnside)

Don’t Let the Devil Ride (feat. Joey Williams)

Write Me a Few Lines (CD & Digital Only Bonus Track)

John Henry

Monomyth (Folk Hero’s Last Ride)

Tour Dates:

June 3 – Deventer, NL – Burgerweeshuis

June 4 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg

June 5 – Venlo, NL – Grenswerk

June 6 – Oss, NL – Groene Engel

June 7 – Peer, BE – Blues Peer

June 12 – Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music Hall

June 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl

June 14 – Shirley, MA – Bull Run Restaurant

June 15 – Fairfield, CT – SHU Community Theatre

June 18 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

June 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Ludlow Garage

June 20 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI

June 21 – Evanston, IL – SPACE

June 27 – Waterford, MS – Hill Country Picnic

July 1–5 – Spain Tour (San Sebastian, Barcelona, Valencia, Madrid, Cazorla)

July 10 – Lewes, DE – Rocking The Docks

July 11 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head

July 12 – Johnstown, PA – Peoples Natural Gas Park

July 23–31 – Big Indian, NY – Roots Rock Revival

August 14–16 – Austin & Humble, TX

October 11 – Memphis, TN – Country Blues Fest

October 25 – St. Louis, MO – The Sheldon Hall

For more info, visit www.nmallstars.com.