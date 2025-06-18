O.C. Rewind Fest Happening September 27
Music News | Jun 18th, 2025
Why do all the cool 80s music festivals happen in California? Richard Blade maybe? O.C. Rewind Fest is dialing the time machine to full blast this fall, bringing a full day of synths, sun, and suds to the Huntington Beach Sports Complex. It’s a throwback party built for aging new wavers, 80s babies, and beer lovers alike. And now? The lineup just got even more stacked.
Lineup so far:
Tom Bailey (Thompson Twins) – With timeless hits like “Hold Me Now” and “Doctor! Doctor!,” Bailey’s synth-pop sound is the heartbeat of the 80s.
Bow Wow Wow ft. Annabella Lwin – The original frontwoman returns with the band’s legendary energy and massive hit “I Want Candy.”
Men Without Hats – Dance if you want to! The “Safety Dance” hitmakers join the bill just in time to release brand-new music.
Naked Eyes – Known for their smash “Always Something There to Remind Me,” the British synth-pop duo are back with new music and classic hits.
Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel – Gothic-glam goodness from the original voice of “Desire” and “Jealous.”
Animotion – Bringing the unforgettable pulse of “Obsession” to life on stage.
Flashback Heart Attack – The world’s best 80s cover band, delivering a high-energy, neon-drenched set of classics.
Clive Farrington (When In Rome) – Performing his hit “The Promise” and joining an All-Star Jam Session featuring surprise special guests!
More artist announcements coming soon!
Ticket Options:
General Admission: $50
VIP Experience: $75 (Includes access to less crowded viewing areas, VIP bathrooms, and a VIP bar)
Show + Craft Beer Tasting Combo: $75
Craft Beer Experience Only: $50 (3 hours of unlimited tasting from 1–4 PM)
The Craft Beer Experience
Sample unlimited pours from 25+ incredible breweries, including: AleSmith •Allagash • Ballast Point • BarrelHouse • Bear Republic • Bell’s • CaliCraft • Cigar City • Founders • Four Sons Brewing • Garage Beer • Hangar 24 • HB Brew Co. • Santa Monica Brew Works • SweetWater • Green Flash • Woodchuck Cider and more.
Plus:
Surf City VWs Car Show – Featuring a stunning collection of vintage and custom Volkswagen rides.
Amazing Food Vendors – Gourmet eats to satisfy every craving.
Interactive Games + Retail Vendors – Retro-inspired fun and unique shopping.
Location:
Huntington Beach Sports Complex
18100 Goldenwest Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
www.hbsportscomplex.com
Date & Time: Saturday, September 27, 2025 | 12 PM – 10 PM
FB Event Page: https://m.facebook.com/events/994407219554701?mibextid=ZbWKwL