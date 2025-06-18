O.C. Rewind Fest Happening September 27

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

Why do all the cool 80s music festivals happen in California? Richard Blade maybe? O.C. Rewind Fest is dialing the time machine to full blast this fall, bringing a full day of synths, sun, and suds to the Huntington Beach Sports Complex. It’s a throwback party built for aging new wavers, 80s babies, and beer lovers alike. And now? The lineup just got even more stacked.



Lineup so far:

Tom Bailey (Thompson Twins) – With timeless hits like “Hold Me Now” and “Doctor! Doctor!,” Bailey’s synth-pop sound is the heartbeat of the 80s.

Bow Wow Wow ft. Annabella Lwin – The original frontwoman returns with the band’s legendary energy and massive hit “I Want Candy.”

Men Without Hats – Dance if you want to! The “Safety Dance” hitmakers join the bill just in time to release brand-new music.

Naked Eyes – Known for their smash “Always Something There to Remind Me,” the British synth-pop duo are back with new music and classic hits.

Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel – Gothic-glam goodness from the original voice of “Desire” and “Jealous.”

Animotion – Bringing the unforgettable pulse of “Obsession” to life on stage.

Flashback Heart Attack – The world’s best 80s cover band, delivering a high-energy, neon-drenched set of classics.

Clive Farrington (When In Rome) – Performing his hit “The Promise” and joining an All-Star Jam Session featuring surprise special guests!

More artist announcements coming soon!

Ticket Options:

General Admission: $50

VIP Experience: $75 (Includes access to less crowded viewing areas, VIP bathrooms, and a VIP bar)

Show + Craft Beer Tasting Combo: $75

Craft Beer Experience Only: $50 (3 hours of unlimited tasting from 1–4 PM)

The Craft Beer Experience

Sample unlimited pours from 25+ incredible breweries, including: AleSmith •Allagash • Ballast Point • BarrelHouse • Bear Republic • Bell’s • CaliCraft • Cigar City • Founders • Four Sons Brewing • Garage Beer • Hangar 24 • HB Brew Co. • Santa Monica Brew Works • SweetWater • Green Flash • Woodchuck Cider and more.

Plus:

Surf City VWs Car Show – Featuring a stunning collection of vintage and custom Volkswagen rides.

Amazing Food Vendors – Gourmet eats to satisfy every craving.

Interactive Games + Retail Vendors – Retro-inspired fun and unique shopping.

Location:

Huntington Beach Sports Complex

18100 Goldenwest Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

www.hbsportscomplex.com

Date & Time: Saturday, September 27, 2025 | 12 PM – 10 PM

FB Event Page: https://m.facebook.com/events/994407219554701?mibextid=ZbWKwL