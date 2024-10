Oasis Announces North American Live ’25 Tour

Image used with permission for news purposes. Image provided by Live Nation

You knew it was coming but Oasis has announced North American Reunion tour dates for next year in 2025. Not sure if there will be Oasis insurance available if the band breaks up before your date though. August 31st they will play at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ and I hope I can get up there for that one. We’ll see where life takes me and hopefully my wife doesn’t look back at anger towards me if I buy tickets.



The North American leg, produced by Live Nation and SJM, will see Oasis play stadiums in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Los Angeles and Mexico City next summer with Cage The Elephant as the special guest across all dates.

The news comes 16 years since their last performance in North America. Oasis commented,

“America.

Oasis is coming.

You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along.”

The previously announced dates on the Oasis Live ‘25 tour sold out immediately culminating in the biggest concert launch ever seen in the UK and Ireland, with over 10 million fans from 158 countries queuing to buy tickets. Days after their return, the band claimed their 8th UK No. 1 album with the 30th anniversary of their electrifying debut album Definitely Maybe, while at the same time occupying two other spots in the top 5 UK albums chart.

Oasis remain a huge draw in the streaming era, with over 32 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone – an increase of almost 50% since the announcement of their return – and nearly 12.5 billion streams to date across platforms.

Registration for the presale is currently open at www.oasisinet.com until Tuesday, October 1st at 8am EST. General ticket onsale will begin Friday, October 4th at 12pm local time and will be available from www.ticketmaster.com.

Plans are underway for Oasis Live ’25 to go to other continents outside of Europe and North America later next year.

The Oasis Live ’25 tour dates now run as below:

JULY 2025

4th – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th – Manchester, UK – Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th – Manchester, UK – Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th – Manchester, UK – Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

19th – Manchester, UK – Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th – Manchester, UK – Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th – London, UK – Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th – London, UK – Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th – London, UK – Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025

2nd – London, UK – Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd – London, UK – Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th – Edinburgh, UK – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th – Edinburgh, UK – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th – Edinburgh, UK – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th – Dublin, IE – Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th – Dublin, IE – Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (JUST ADDED)

28th – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (JUST ADDED)

31st – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (JUST ADDED)

SEPTEMBER 2025

6th – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (JUST ADDED)

12th – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (JUST ADDED)

27th – London, UK – Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th – London, UK – Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)