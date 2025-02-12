Oceans Calling Festival 2025 Announced with Green Day, Noah Kahan, Fall Out Boy, Weezer and more!

Image used with permission for news purposes.

The Oceans Calling Festival is set to return to Ocean City, Maryland, from September 26 to 28, 2025, featuring a star-studded lineup like Green Day, Noah Kahan, Fall Out Boy, Weezer, Lenny Kravitz and Vampire Weekend. I’m particularly looking forward to Green Day, Mat Kearney, DEVO, Franz Ferdinand, Ziggy Marley, Burning Spear, Collective Soul, Ballyhoo! and Bumpin’ Uglies. Presale begins Friday, February 14th at 10am ET



Tickets for the festival are available in various tiers, including General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum, each offering different amenities. Presale begins on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 10 AM ET, with layaway plans starting at $20 down. Children aged 8 and under can enter General Admission areas for free with a ticketed adult.

As of now, the Oceans Calling Festival has announced its 2025 dates as September 26–28 in Ocean City, Maryland. However, the detailed daily lineup, specifying which bands will perform on each day, has not yet been released. The festival’s official website encourages visitors to sign up for updates to be among the first to know when the 2025 lineup is announced.

You can read my review of last year’s festival here and here.

Friday, September 26

Green Day

Lenny Kravitz

The Black Crowes

Nelly

O.A.R.

Cake

Live

The Fray

Fountains of Wayne

The 502s

Spin Doctors

Letters to Cleo

Ballyhoo!

Bel

Izzy Escobar

Saturday, September 27

Noah Kahan

Vampire Weekend

Good Charlotte

Modest Mouse

Jack’s Mannequin

Collective Soul

En Vogue

Franz Ferdinand

Natasha Bedingfield

DJ Jazzy Jeff

Mat Kearney

Wheatus

Bumpin Uglies

Rachel Ana Dobken

Sunday, September 28

Fall Out Boy

Weezer

Train

DEVO

Vance Joy

Ziggy Marley

4 Non Blondes

Michelle Branch

Blind Melon

Burning Spear

Marcy Playground

Special Set by O.A.R. and Friends