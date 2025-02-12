Oceans Calling Festival 2025 Announced with Green Day, Noah Kahan, Fall Out Boy, Weezer and more!
Music News | Feb 12th, 2025
The Oceans Calling Festival is set to return to Ocean City, Maryland, from September 26 to 28, 2025, featuring a star-studded lineup like Green Day, Noah Kahan, Fall Out Boy, Weezer, Lenny Kravitz and Vampire Weekend. I’m particularly looking forward to Green Day, Mat Kearney, DEVO, Franz Ferdinand, Ziggy Marley, Burning Spear, Collective Soul, Ballyhoo! and Bumpin’ Uglies. Presale begins Friday, February 14th at 10am ET
Tickets for the festival are available in various tiers, including General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum, each offering different amenities. Presale begins on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 10 AM ET, with layaway plans starting at $20 down. Children aged 8 and under can enter General Admission areas for free with a ticketed adult.
As of now, the Oceans Calling Festival has announced its 2025 dates as September 26–28 in Ocean City, Maryland. However, the detailed daily lineup, specifying which bands will perform on each day, has not yet been released. The festival’s official website encourages visitors to sign up for updates to be among the first to know when the 2025 lineup is announced.
You can read my review of last year’s festival here and here.
Friday, September 26
Green Day
Lenny Kravitz
The Black Crowes
Nelly
O.A.R.
Cake
Live
The Fray
Fountains of Wayne
The 502s
Spin Doctors
Letters to Cleo
Ballyhoo!
Bel
Izzy Escobar
Saturday, September 27
Noah Kahan
Vampire Weekend
Good Charlotte
Modest Mouse
Jack’s Mannequin
Collective Soul
En Vogue
Franz Ferdinand
Natasha Bedingfield
DJ Jazzy Jeff
Mat Kearney
Wheatus
Bumpin Uglies
Rachel Ana Dobken
Sunday, September 28
Fall Out Boy
Weezer
Train
DEVO
Vance Joy
Ziggy Marley
4 Non Blondes
Michelle Branch
Blind Melon
Burning Spear
Marcy Playground
Special Set by O.A.R. and Friends