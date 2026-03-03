Oceans Calling Festival 2026 Announced With Dave Matthews Band, Hootie & The Blowfish, Twenty One Pilots and Mumford & Sons

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Oceans Calling Festival is returning to Ocean City, Maryland on September 25th-27 and the lineup was just announced! A lot of new bands that will play but some repeats as well. Hopefully the weather is great for the entire weekend but you just never know with the weather in Ocean City.



Tickets for the festival are available in various tiers, including General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum, each offering different amenities. Presale begins on Thursday March 5th. Public sale to follow at 11am.

Pre-sale Tickets will be available this Thursday, March 5, from 10 AM–11 AM ET, offering guaranteed lowest priced GA and 1-Day Tickets for one hour only.

Beyond the stages, Oceans Calling highlights the best of East Coast flavor with fan-favorite local food vendors and Boardwalk staples complemented by live culinary demos from renowned chefs Robert Irvine, Antonia Lofaso, and more celebrating the region’s vibrant food scene; all hosted by Jason Biggs.

Festival goers will also have access to the Ocean City Boardwalk and its businesses in residence as well as the iconic Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, both located inside the festival grounds, as admission will be included with the purchase of an Oceans Calling Festival ticket.

Friday September 25th

Dave Matthews Band

Hootie & The Blowfish

Ludacris

O.A.R.

Yellowcard

Shaggy

Liz Phair

Everlast

Gavin DeGraw

Better Than Ezra

Sons of Legion

KT Tunstall

Shwayze

King Stingray

Linka Moja

Saturday September 26th<

Twenty One Pilots

Gwen Stefani

Goo Goo Dolls

Third Eye Blind

All Time Low

311

Violent Femmes

Dashboard Confessional

Corinne Bailey Rae

Everclear

Dishwalla

Goldford

Cassandra Coleman

Sunday September 27th<

Mumford & Sons

Matchbox Twenty

CAAMP

My Morning Jacket

The Head and The Heart

Hanson

Jet

OK Go

Susanna Hoffs

Cory Wong

Fastball

Nat Myers

O.A.R. and Friends

