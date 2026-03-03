Oceans Calling Festival 2026 Announced With Dave Matthews Band, Hootie & The Blowfish, Twenty One Pilots and Mumford & Sons
Music News | Mar 3rd, 2026
Oceans Calling Festival is returning to Ocean City, Maryland on September 25th-27 and the lineup was just announced! A lot of new bands that will play but some repeats as well. Hopefully the weather is great for the entire weekend but you just never know with the weather in Ocean City.
Tickets for the festival are available in various tiers, including General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum, each offering different amenities. Presale begins on Thursday March 5th. Public sale to follow at 11am.
Pre-sale Tickets will be available this Thursday, March 5, from 10 AM–11 AM ET, offering guaranteed lowest priced GA and 1-Day Tickets for one hour only.
Beyond the stages, Oceans Calling highlights the best of East Coast flavor with fan-favorite local food vendors and Boardwalk staples complemented by live culinary demos from renowned chefs Robert Irvine, Antonia Lofaso, and more celebrating the region’s vibrant food scene; all hosted by Jason Biggs.
Festival goers will also have access to the Ocean City Boardwalk and its businesses in residence as well as the iconic Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, both located inside the festival grounds, as admission will be included with the purchase of an Oceans Calling Festival ticket.
Friday September 25th
Dave Matthews Band
Hootie & The Blowfish
Ludacris
O.A.R.
Yellowcard
Shaggy
Liz Phair
Everlast
Gavin DeGraw
Better Than Ezra
Sons of Legion
KT Tunstall
Shwayze
King Stingray
Linka Moja
Saturday September 26th<
Twenty One Pilots
Gwen Stefani
Goo Goo Dolls
Third Eye Blind
All Time Low
311
Violent Femmes
Dashboard Confessional
Corinne Bailey Rae
Everclear
Dishwalla
Goldford
Cassandra Coleman
Sunday September 27th<
Mumford & Sons
Matchbox Twenty
CAAMP
My Morning Jacket
The Head and The Heart
Hanson
Jet
OK Go
Susanna Hoffs
Cory Wong
Fastball
Nat Myers
O.A.R. and Friends