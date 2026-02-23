Pennywise Announce West Coast Spring Tour with Support from Circle Jerks, H2O & DFL

Pennywise will hit the West Coast this May, going through California and Arizona, joined by fellow punk bands Circle Jerks, H2O and DFL.



Tickets for the upcoming run are on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. An artist-presale begins today at 12 noon pacific (code: BROHYMN). Tickets and additional information are available at Pennywisdom.com.

West Coast 2026 tour dates:

Full list of upcoming tour dates:

March 20 Santiago, CL Teatro Caupolicán

March 22 Buenos Aries, AR Groove

March 24 Porto Alegre, BR URB Stage

March 25 Florianópolis, BR Life Club Floripa

March 27 Curitiba, BR Piazza Notte

March 28 São Paulo, BR Terra SP

March 29 Rio de Janeiro, BR Sacadura 154

March 31 São Paulo, BR Audio

May 8 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

May 9 Berkeley, CA UC Theatre

May 10 Sacramento, CA Channel 24

May 13 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

May 15 San Diego, CA Soma

May 16 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

May 17 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

May 22 Brasília, BR Pořao Do Rock Festival

May 29 – 30 Pont Rouge, QC Red Bridge Fest

June 28 London, UK Crystal Palace Park

June 30 Lisbon, PT Coliseu dos Recreios

July 1 Madrid, ES Riviera

July 2 Barcelona, ES Razzmatazz

July 18 Salt Lake City, UT Zions Bank Stadium