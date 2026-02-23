Pennywise Announce West Coast Spring Tour with Support from Circle Jerks, H2O & DFL
Music News | Feb 23rd, 2026
Pennywise will hit the West Coast this May, going through California and Arizona, joined by fellow punk bands Circle Jerks, H2O and DFL.
Tickets for the upcoming run are on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. An artist-presale begins today at 12 noon pacific (code: BROHYMN). Tickets and additional information are available at Pennywisdom.com.
West Coast 2026 tour dates:
Full list of upcoming tour dates:
March 20 Santiago, CL Teatro Caupolicán
March 22 Buenos Aries, AR Groove
March 24 Porto Alegre, BR URB Stage
March 25 Florianópolis, BR Life Club Floripa
March 27 Curitiba, BR Piazza Notte
March 28 São Paulo, BR Terra SP
March 29 Rio de Janeiro, BR Sacadura 154
March 31 São Paulo, BR Audio
May 8 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore
May 9 Berkeley, CA UC Theatre
May 10 Sacramento, CA Channel 24
May 13 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
May 15 San Diego, CA Soma
May 16 Anaheim, CA House of Blues
May 17 Anaheim, CA House of Blues
May 22 Brasília, BR Pořao Do Rock Festival
May 29 – 30 Pont Rouge, QC Red Bridge Fest
June 28 London, UK Crystal Palace Park
June 30 Lisbon, PT Coliseu dos Recreios
July 1 Madrid, ES Riviera
July 2 Barcelona, ES Razzmatazz
July 18 Salt Lake City, UT Zions Bank Stadium