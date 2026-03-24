Pixies Announce 7 Concerts including Sea.Hear.Now Festival
Music News | Mar 24th, 2026
Pixies are celebrating 40 years as a band with a fresh run of U.S. tour dates this September. The newly announced shows follow festival appearances at Borderland Music Festival and Sea.Hear.Now Festival, along with headline stops across the country. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 27 at 10am local time through the band’s official website.
The dates mark Pixies’ first North American run since their 2025 tour, which drew widespread praise from critics and fans alike. The band continues to build on the momentum of their latest album The Night the Zombies Came, while also celebrating major milestones, including the enduring success of Surfer Rosa and its iconic track “Where Is My Mind?”. With a legacy that helped shape alternative rock, Pixies show no signs of slowing down heading into another busy global touring year.
PIXIES – USA 2026 TOUR DATES
September 15 – Greenville, SC – Peace Center Concert Hall
September 16 – Wilmington, NC – Cape Fear Community College, Wilson Center
September 19 – East Aurora, NY – Borderland Music Festival
September 20 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Festival
September 22 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater
September 23 – Columbia, MO – Rose Park
September 25 – Santa Fe, NM – The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing
September 26 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre