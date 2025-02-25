Pixies Announce More 2025 North American Tour Dates

Image used with permission for news purposes.

Pixies added 14 new headline shows to their North American tour. Kicking off August 27th at Gallagher Square in San Diego and wrapping up September 17th at The Pinnacle in Nashville, the new dates include stops at iconic venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the Greek Theatre in Berkeley. Spoon and Fazerdaze will join as support for this leg of the tour.



Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale Friday, February 28 at pixiesmusic.com.

2025 North American Tour Dates

JUNE 2025

13-14 | Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

16-17 | The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

20-21 | Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

23-24 | Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA

26-27 | Orpheum Theatre, Vancouver, BC

JULY 2025

8-9 | MTELUS, Montreal, QC

12 | Ottawa Bluesfest, Ottawa, ONT

15-16 | Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, NY

18-19 | MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA

22-23 | The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

25-26 | The Anthem, Washington, DC

28-29 | The Fillmore, Detroit, MI

31 | Palace Theatre, St. Paul, MN

AUGUST 2025

1 | Palace Theatre, St. Paul, MN

22 | Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON (w/ My Chemical Romance)

27 | Gallagher Square, San Diego, CA

28 | The Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA

30 | McMenamins Edgefield, Troutdale, OR

31 | Kettlehouse Amphitheater, Bonner, MT

SEPTEMBER 2025

2 | Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO

4 | Zoo Amphitheatre, Oklahoma City, OK

5 | ACL Live at the Moody Theater, Austin, TX

6 | White Oak Music Hall, Houston, TX

8 | Avondale Brewing Company, Birmingham, AL

9 | Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC

10 | Asheville Yards Amphitheater, Asheville, NC

12 | Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

13 | Bourbon & Beyond Festival, Louisville, KY

15 | The Salt Shed – Fairgrounds, Chicago, IL

17 | The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN

19 | Shaky Knees Festival, Atlanta, GA

Kurt Vile supports June 13 – August 1

Spoon and Fazerdaze support August 27 – September 17