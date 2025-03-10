Propagandhi Announce New Album ‘At Peace’

Image used with permission for news purposes.

After a 8 year break, Propagandhi announce their eighth studio album At Peace, due for release on May 2nd via Epitaph Records.



Guitarist and vocalist Chris Hannah commented:

“Speaking for myself, this record might be a snapshot of me deciding whether I’m going to live out the rest of my life as Eckhart Tolle or live out the rest of my life as Ted Kaczynski.” “Everything I’m singing about is still coming from being the same person that wrote and sang our first record ‘How to Clean Everything’ in 1993. But what we’re putting into the songs now, probably reflects more despair than 30 years ago when we had similar perspectives, but with strands of hope and naivete. Now it’s the existential dread of eking out a life worth living in this completely failed society.” “Twenty years ago, we had a sense that things are fucked but that there could be a mass mobilization of people against the oligarchy, the billionaire class, I don’t think that exists much in our music anymore and I don’t believe that mobilization is forthcoming. I hope to be proven wrong.”

Marking their first release since 2017’s Victory Lap, At Peace was forged during the ominous political climate in the months before “Emperor” Trump’s ascent to power. Penned shortly before the American oligarch’s suggestion that Propagandhi’s home country become the U.S.’s 51st State, it was then mixed by Jason Livermore (Rise Against, Hot Water Music) at Blasting Room Studios in December 2024. This collection of poetic and polemic songs captures the anxieties and turmoil of the band’s four members, offering a powerful and poignant portrait of uncertainty.

At Peace Tracklisting

1. At Peace

2. Prismatic Spray (The Tinder Date)

3. Rented P.A.

4. Guiding Lights

5. Cat Guy

6. No Longer Yound

7. Stargazing

8. God of Avarice

9. Benito’s Earlier Work

10. Vampire Are Real