Protoje Announces Lost In Time USA Tour

Protoje

Protoje has announced a Lost In Time USA tour with Jesse Royal and Lila Iké. The tour will start on September 9th in Atlanta at The Masquerade and finish up at Reggae Rise Up Vegas in Vegas (of course) on October 8th. For Northeast folks, the tour will stop at Webster Hall in NYC on September 13th and in Philly on September 15th at Union Transfer. More dates are below.



Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am Protoje.com/tour

Tour Dates:

Sept 9 – The Masquerade – Atlanta, Ga (Usa)

Sept 10 – Salvage Station – Asheville, Nc (Usa)

Sept 11 – The Norva – Norfolk, Va (Usa)

Sept 13 – Webster Hall – New York, Ny (Usa)

Sept 15 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, Pa (Usa)

Sept 16 – The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, Md (Usa)

Sept 17 – House Of Blues Boston – Boston, Ma (Usa)

Sept 18 – Higher Ground – South Burlington, Vt (Usa)

Sept 21 – The Vogue – Indianapolis, In Usa)

Sept 22 – Concord Music Hall – Chicago, Il (Usa)

Sept 23 – The Bottleneck – Lawrence, Ks (Usa)

Sept 25 – Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom – Denver, Co (Usa)

Sept 27 – Soundwell – Salt Lake City, Ut (Usa)

Sept 29 – Arcata Theatre Lounge – Arcata, Ca (Usa) – Tickets Coming Soon

Oct 1 – Ventura Music Hall – Ventura, Ca (Usa)

Oct 2 – Lost In Riddim Festival – San Jose, Ca (Usa)

Oct 3 – Ace Of Spades – Sacramento, Ca (Usa)

Oct 5 – The Novo – Los Angeles, Ca (Usa)

Oct 7 – Beach House – San Diego, Ca (Usa)

Oct 8 – Reggae Rise Up Vegas – Las Vegas, Nv (Usa)