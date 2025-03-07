Protoje Announces New Tour & New Reggae Anthem & Video

Image used with permission for news purposes.

The 2x Grammy-nominated reggae artist Protoje and producer just dropped his new track “BIG 45” via In.Digg.Nation Collective/Ineffable Records. You can watch the new music video below. His New World Tour kicks off March 9th Spanning Australia, Europe and North America.



In the video directed by SAMO, Protoje casually performs the bass-driven track while he and his crew transport speaker boxes through the streets.

Protoje commented about the track:

“This is just a reggae and dancehall anthem. It’s talking about soundsystem, it’s talking about live music. This song came up whilst I was in soundcheck in Germany. My band started to play a vibe and I connected with it. The moment we started it, everybody got excited because we knew it was one of those ‘bring everyone together’ type of songs.”

Tour dates:

March 9 – WOMADelaide – Australia

March 14 – WOMAD Aotearoa – New Zealand

March 19 – KIFF – Aarau, Switzerland

March 21 – Razzmatazz – Barcelona, Spain

March 22 – Disaster Club – Lisbon, Portugal

March 25 – Maaya Club – Berlin, Germany

March 26 – Fabrik – Hamburg, Germany

March 27 – Die Kantine – Cologne, Germany

March 28 – Grey Hall – Copenhagen, Denmark

March 29 – LegoReggae – Legorreta, Spain

April 4 – Reggae Rise Up – Tempe, AZ

April 16 – Miami Beach Bandshell – Miami, FL

April 17 – Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL

April 18 – Granada Theatre – Ormond Beach, FL

April 19 – Sweetwater 420 Fest – Atlanta, GA

April 20 – Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

May 23 – California Roots – Monterey, CA

May 30 – Rise and Vibes – Durango, CO

July 12 – Levitate Music Festival – Marshfield, MA

July 25 – Uppsala Reggae Festival – Sweden

July 26 – Monegros Desert Festival – Fraga, Spain

August 1 – Reggae Geel Festival – Belgium

August 2 – Reggaeland – Milton Keynes, UK

August 9 – One Love Reggae Festival – Wiesen, Austria

August 10 – No Logo BZH – Saint-Malo, France

November 20 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 21 – Rote Fabrik – Zurich, Switzerland

November 29 – La Cigale – Paris, France