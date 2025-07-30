Pulley and Fire Sale Team Up for New Split 7” Split Personality Out This September

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

SoCal skate-punk Pulley and punk rock supergroup Fire Sale join forces for a brand-new split 7” titled Split Personality, out September 5th via Negative Progression Records. Pre-orders for the limited vinyl edition go live August 15th.



Pulley, fresh off a career spanning three decades and 50+ million streams, contributes two heartfelt, melodic bangers “Torn Apart By Time” and “Write A Note If You Leave” blending fast riffs with some deeply personal lyrics.

Fire Sale (featuring ex-members of Face to Face, No Use For A Name, and The Ataris) hold their own with two new tracks: the socially critical “An Archaic Construct” and the dark, intrusive-thought-inspired “Call of the Void.”

Expect heavy rotation on SiriusXM Faction Punk, music videos dropping on BlankTV, and some of the tightest songwriting from both camps. With only four tracks total, Split Personality packs a punch and deserves a spot in any punk vinyl collection.

Pre-order begins August 15, 2025 via Negative Progression Records.