Pulley Releasing New Album ‘The Golden Life’ on May 13
Music News | Apr 22nd, 2022
Southern California punks Pulley, will release their new studio album “The Golden Life” on May 13, 2022 via SBÄM Records. The first single “Golden Life” is now streaming that the usual spots, along with a lyric video (animated by Roland Pilz), which you can watch below.
Pre-save the album here: https://bfan.link/the-golden-life
Frontman (and former Major League Baseball pitcher) Scott Radinsky talked about the single “Golden life:”
Observing a generation of kids who have seemingly been robbed of an experience. Life without ease of access to good, and/or bad. Much of what they have seen in the world has been negative, unimaginable terrorist acts, war and violence, a division of people. In regards to music, our generation really had to earn it if we wanted to get a proper listen or visual. Technology, although having its good aspects, has removed an experience that offered a deeper appreciation of life.
Tracklist – The Golden Life
01 Repeat Offender
02 Lonely
03 Wake Up
04 Two Winds
05 Align The Planets
06 Northbound
07 Sad Song
08 Golden Life
09 Frances
10 Dust Off The Dreams
11 Transmigration
12 California