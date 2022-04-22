Pulley Releasing New Album ‘The Golden Life’ on May 13

Southern California punks Pulley, will release their new studio album “The Golden Life” on May 13, 2022 via SBÄM Records. The first single “Golden Life” is now streaming that the usual spots, along with a lyric video (animated by Roland Pilz), which you can watch below.



Pre-save the album here: https://bfan.link/the-golden-life

Frontman (and former Major League Baseball pitcher) Scott Radinsky talked about the single “Golden life:”

Observing a generation of kids who have seemingly been robbed of an experience. Life without ease of access to good, and/or bad. Much of what they have seen in the world has been negative, unimaginable terrorist acts, war and violence, a division of people. In regards to music, our generation really had to earn it if we wanted to get a proper listen or visual. Technology, although having its good aspects, has removed an experience that offered a deeper appreciation of life.

Tracklist – The Golden Life

01 Repeat Offender

02 Lonely

03 Wake Up

04 Two Winds

05 Align The Planets

06 Northbound

07 Sad Song

08 Golden Life

09 Frances

10 Dust Off The Dreams

11 Transmigration

12 California