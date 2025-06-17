Ramble Festival 2025 Lineup Announced

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

The 4th annual Ramble Festival is returning to Camp Ramblewood in Darlington, Maryland from October 10-12, and the full 2025 lineup is here! Regional favorites Pigeons Playing Ping Pong have officially joined the bill, performing two sets this year — including another fun kids’ set.



The stacked lineup also includes The California Honeydrops, The Infamous Stringdusters, Cris Jacobs, The Brothers Comatose, High Fade, Dizgo, Sneezy, and The Ramble Band Plays Dead (with Cris Jacobs), among many others. The fest will also feature super jams, late-night sets, family-friendly activities, workshops, art installations, busking, and second-line parades across its 200+ acres of wooded scenery.

Late-night sets this year include Noodles at the Dizgo, Underground Sneezhäus, and The Ramble Fam-Jam, with Joe Marcinek and Jeremy Schon handling the extra-late jams. As always, kids 12 and under get in free, and there’s a dedicated Kid’s Kove and family camping area.

Main Lineup:

The California Honeydrops (x2)

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong (x2)

The Infamous Stringdusters (x2)

Cris Jacobs

The Brothers Comatose

The Ramble Band Plays Dead ft. Cris Jacobs

High Fade

Sneezy

Yarn

Dizgo

Natalie Brooke

Scrambled Greg

The Infinity Tribe

Jeremy Schon (Artist-at-Large)

The Local Honeys

The Wilson Springs Hotel

The Tan & Sober Gentlemen

Underground Springhouse

Joe Marcinek

Pappy

TreeSap (Cabinet Trio)

The Plate Scrappers

Muscle Tough

Abby Bryant (Artist-at-Large)

The Deer Creek Sharp Shooters

Caleb Stine

Nester

Naptown Brass Band

The Moran Tripp Band (Heady Wax Fiends Vinyl Submission Artist)

Cisco (2024 Busking Competition Winner)

Late-Night Super Jams:

Noodles at the Dizgo (Dizgo & Natalie Brooke)

Underground Sneezhäus (Sneezy & Underground Springhouse)

The Ramble Fam-Jam

Extra-Late Night Jams Led By:

Joe Marcinek

Jeremy Schon