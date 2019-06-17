Rancid Announce Tour Dates Featuring Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies and More!

Rancid is continuing the touring with Pennywise and Suicidal Tendencies, but this time they will be bringing along The English Beat, Aquabats, Turnstile, Iron Reagan, Angel Du$t on select dates. Sorry folks in NY, nothing is announced and closest date is in Philly on September 22nd at Skyline Stage @ The Mann. Perhaps they can’t play NJ area so close to the rained-out Bash Festival? Hopefully some more dates are announced for later in the year!



The dates will begin September 14 in Pittsburgh, PA and wrap September 28 in Denver, CO. All dates will feature Rancid and Pennywise with special guest support line-ups that vary by city .

RANCID TOUR DATES

all dates w/ Pennywise

9/14 Pittsburgh, PA The Lots at Sandcastle +*^

9/15 Worcester, MA The Palladium (Outdoors) +#$

9/17 Toronto, ON Rebel *$

9/18 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre *$

9/19 Cleveland, OH The Agora Theatre *$

9/21 Baltimore, MD MECU Pavilion +%$

9/22 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage @ The Mann +*$

9/26 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues *^

9/27 Salt Lake City, UT The Union *^

9/28 Denver, CO The Ogden Theatre *^

+ Suicidal Tendencies

^ Iron Reagan

* The English Beat

# Turnstile

$ Angel Du$t

%The Aquabats